The Coffee Habits Of Former US Presidents

What would George Washington have thought of a pumpkin spiced latte? Would Thomas Jefferson have ordered a vanilla sweet cream nitro cold brew? Unless someone cracks the code on time travel, we'll never know what these former presidents' contemporary coffee orders would be, but we do know that in their time, they did enjoy a cup of joe.

According to a 2025 study published by the National Coffee Association USA, two-thirds of Americans drink coffee daily. That's a lot of brewed beans. But what about the men who have held the nation's highest office? Presidents need a pick-me-up, too, which is why the Oval Office has seen its fair share of coffee drinkers across the centuries.

From caffeine addicts to those who mostly shared it with guests, the coffee habits of American presidents are varied and well-documented. We dug into some of the more interesting tales of presidential coffee consumption.