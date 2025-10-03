Did The Coffee Brand You Grew Up With Really Get A New Name?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As one of the coffee brands that are older than consumers realize, Maxwell House has a lengthy history going back more than 133 years. That may be why a recent branding update by the company has the public questioning whether it's real. According to a press release issued by Kraft Heinz, the parent company of the coffee brand, Maxwell House is now Maxwell Apartment. Well, at least temporarily. As explained in the press release, the new name is a "limited-time rebrand" intended to reflect the affordability of the brand's coffee, while also acknowledging the very real financial challenges that most consumers face these days.

The new Maxwell Apartment name is a sly nod to the ever-increasing costs of homeownership in the U.S., which puts the dream of owning property out of reach for many Americans. Grocery prices have also been on the rise, which is why Maxwell Apartment is offering a "lease" promotion that allows coffee lovers to accumulate a year-long supply for less than $40 (purchases must be made through Amazon, however). According to Holly Ramsden, Kraft Heinz's Head of Coffee, North America, "Maxwell House believes no one should have to go without great tasting coffee, and Maxwell Apartment delivers the same delicious taste people know and love at a value that celebrates all our fans are doing to make smart choices in their lives."