Comforting and easy to make, chicken noodle soup is downright delicious whether it's homemade on the stovetop or poured right out of a can. There are ways to upgrade the dish in either form, like using potatoes to elevate thicken it up. But there's an even easier way to upgrade your soup with an ingredient that hails from Croatia called Vegeta, which works for a store-bought or scratch-made soup.

You might not have heard of Vegeta, but it's similar to Knorr's Granulated Chicken Bouillon Powder and similar products that are often used here in the United States. Vegeta is mostly made of dehydrated vegetables like carrot, parsnip, onion, potato, and celery. That's partly why it works so well to upgrade canned or homemade chicken noodle soup in a jiffy. Rumors are that Vegeta is also loaded with MSG, which despite its bad rap is a surefire way to give a richer essence to the soup. And if you need further convincing, the Vegeta website claims it's the top food seasoning product in Europe, so there's no reason why you shouldn't use it in your soup no matter where you reside.