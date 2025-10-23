The Creepiest Place To Dine And Drink In Every US State
'Tis the season to get spooky, and around this time of year, Halloween-themed decorations and pop-ups take over many restaurants and bars around the country. Yet there are places in every state that serve up spooky vibes year-round. For the horror lovers among us, you may want to immerse yourself in ghost stories or haunted house decorations, even when it's not Halloween season, so we've rounded up a list of the creepiest places to dine around the country.
Keep in mind this isn't just a list of the most haunted restaurants, but the creepiest restaurants and bars. In some cases, horror-themed restaurants and bars take the spotlight instead of a haunted restaurant. To that end, we aren't including haunted restaurants that don't look remotely spooky. For example, the allegedly haunted Moss Beach Distillery in California didn't make this list because it doesn't look or feel ghostly enough. Here are the creepiest places to dine in every state in the U.S.
Alabama: Gaines Ridge Dinner Club – Camden
This dinner club serves steaks and shrimp cocktails, but it is also housed in an antebellum mansion that's almost 200 years old. The interior still retains the look and many items from the olden days. It is said to be the most haunted restaurant in Alabama, with stories of the sounds of a crying baby, voices calling out your name, and apparitions.
(334) 682-9707
933 AL-10, Camden, AL 36726
Alaska: Red Onion Saloon – Skagway
A historic saloon and former brothel in Skagway, the Red Onion Saloon was built in 1897. The saloon is said to be haunted by a few ghosts, most famous of which is Lydia, one of the prostitutes of the former brothel. Apparitions, footsteps, and the smell of perfume are just some of the things guests have reported here.
(907) 983-2222
201 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840
Arizona: Asylum Restaurant – Jerome
The building that is now the Jerome Grand Hotel used to be a hospital built to treat miners in the area, so naturally it comes with plenty of stories. From former patients to doctors and nurses, the reports of various ghosts are endless, and the hotel has hosted many ghost hunters over the years. Get a taste without staying the night at the aptly named Asylum Restaurant inside the hotel.
(928) 639-3197
200 Hill St, Jerome, AZ 86331
Arkansas: Governor's Bar at 1886 Crescent Hotel – Eureka Springs
Crescent Hotel fully embraces its title as America's Most Haunted Hotel, offering ghost tours and paranormal investigations on a regular basis. Hands coming out of mirrors and spirits in Victorian-era dress are just some of the paranormal occurrences that have been reported here. Take in the atmosphere (and perhaps an encounter of your own) with a classic cocktail at the hotel's Governor's Bar.
(855) 725-5720
75 Prospect Ave Suite 105, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: The Magic Castle – Los Angeles
The Magic Castle is a members-only club for magicians and their guests, set in a gothic style building that's over 100 years old. It's said to be haunted by magician ghosts, including Harry Houdini. Who knows what else could happen with so many magicians running around, alive and dead? Non-magicians who are lucky enough to get invited there can dine on steak and prime ribs in between catching the magic shows.
(323) 851-3313
7001 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Colorado: Whiskey Bar at Stanley Hotel – Estes Park
The Stanley Hotel gets extra spooky points for being the inspiration for "The Shining," but the hotel itself is known to be one of the most haunted in Colorado, beyond the horror novel. The hotel's main staircase is indeed believed to be a paranormal portal of sorts. If you brave a visit, get a drink at the Whiskey Bar, just like Jack Nicholson's character did at the Overlook Hotel in the film based on Stephen King's book.
(970) 577-4001
333 E Wonderview Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
Connecticut: Twisted Vine – Derby
Considered one of the most haunted restaurants in America, Twisted Vine is a dining spot inside a former bank building built in 1892. The building's history includes a tragic death in the bank vault and a devastating flood in 1955. Twisted Vine leans into its haunted history, offering paranormal dinner and ghost tour events on a regular basis.
(203) 734-2462
285 Main St, Derby, CT 06418
Delaware: Dead Presidents' Pub & Restaurant – Wilmington
This pub is already a little creepy because of the photos of dead Presidents hanging on the wall, but it's also allegedly haunted to boot. The most famous ghost to haunt the pub is supposedly a former patron named "Lemonade" Mullery who slipped on urine and broke his neck on the way to the bathroom. Screams and giggles have been heard down the stairs.
(302) 652-7737
618 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19805
Florida: Cocktails & Screams – Orlando
This Florida bar is probably not haunted, but it's a year-round, horror-themed bar that really goes all out in the details. Think skull-shaped sinks in the bathroom, a wall of monster masks, and much more. There's even a "The Craft"-themed speakeasy within the bar for the '90s cult movie lovers.
(407) 904-0124
39 W Pine St, Orlando, FL 32801
Georgia: The Pirates' House – Savannah
The Pirates' House is a pirate-themed restaurant in Savannah and it sits in what's said to be the oldest building in Georgia, and the most haunted in Savannah. There have been reports of apparitions and footsteps of old sailors; noises and moans could be heard from the now-closed off tunnel near the basement of the building.
(912) 233-5757
20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Skull & Crown Trading Co. – Honolulu
The tropical getaway of Hawaii certainly doesn't seem like a creepy state to dine in, but Skull & Crown Trading Co. fits the bill as a mysterious and intriguing tiki bar in Honolulu's Chinatown. You'll find skulls and other spooky decorations, plus some of the drinks are served in skull-shaped mugs.
(808) 372-0620
62 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: The White Horse Inn and Saloon – Spirit Lake
White Horse Saloon is Idaho's oldest operating saloon and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The saloon retains the vintage look and still has the original floors and bar tops. It's also said to have a resident spirit they call "Big Girl" who roams the second floor.
(208) 623-2353
6248 W Maine St, Spirit Lake, ID 83869
Illinois: Great Escape Restaurant – Schiller Park
The Great Escape was opened by Al and Marie Great in a building that dates back to 1889. Today, it's known for its ribs and ghost stories. From sightings to a radio playing on its own, there was so much paranormal activity observed here that the restaurant had a team of paranormal investigators come in.
(847) 671-7171
9540 W Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176
Indiana: Slippery Noodle Inn – Indianapolis
Slippery Noodle is Indiana's oldest, longest-running bar, and it's currently known for its live blues music. The building has been an inn, a restaurant, and a brothel in the past. It's said that the rooms on the second floor are haunted, and that bones and bodies have been sighted in the basement.
(317) 631-6974
372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: The Haunt Speakeasy – Des Moines
The Haunt is an intimate speakeasy that comes from the people behind The Slaughterhouse, a haunted house in Des Moines. The bar is actually located at the center of the haunted attraction, and it brings the same level of horror-themed details as The Slaughterhouse with special effects, vampires, and on-theme cocktails.
(669) 244-7447
500 Locust St Basement, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: The Underground Saloon – Ellinwood
The town of Ellinwood was established in 1870 and has an underground tunnel system that mostly remains untouched, and that you can still visit today. In town, there is also The Historic Wolf Hotel, which was built in 1894 and now houses a speakeasy in the tunnels, aptly named the Underground Saloon. The tunnels and even the hotel's dining room are said to be haunted by different spirits.
(620) 639-6915
1 N Main St, Ellinwood, KS 67526
Kentucky: Old Talbott Tavern – Bardstown
The Old Talbott Tavern is said to be the oldest stagecoach stop in the country, as it first opened in 1779. It's supposed haunted by the ghost of Jesse James and a lady in white, among others. You should obviously enjoy some good quality Kentucky bourbons while in the area, and the tavern carries over 200 different bourbons.
(502) 348-3494
107 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004
Louisiana: Muriel's – New Orleans
It's hard to choose the creepiest restaurant from somewhere like Louisiana, as New Orleans is full of ghost stories. Muriel's came up as the winner as not only is it supposedly haunted by numerous ghosts, it's on-theme with its Seance Lounges decked in red. Muriel's serves up classic Creole food like Louisiana seafood gumbo and more.
(504) 568-1885
801 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Quarry Tavern – Tenants Harbor
Guests at East Wind Inn in Maine have reported a woman's wailing and the feeling of being held down on the bed, and the roof of one of the rooms was reportedly blown off in the 1980s. There are also reportedly ghosts of men playing cards and having fun, and you may encounter them at the inn's pub, Quarry Tavern.
(207) 372-6366
21 Mechanic St, Tenants Harbor, ME 04860
Maryland: The Horse You Came In On Saloon – Baltimore
The Horse You Came In On Saloon in Baltimore is a pub that features live music every night, and it also happens to be America's oldest running saloon that first opened in 1775. It's said to be Edgar Allan Poe's favorite pub, and his ghost supposedly haunts the premises. Glasses would suddenly fall to the floor and shatter, bar stools might be pulled from underneath you, and it's best to not be alone in the attic.
(410) 327-8111
1626 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Turner's Seafood – Salem
As the site of the Salem Witch Trials, it's certainly no surprise that there are many haunted places in Salem. Get a side of ghost with your lobster dinner at Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall. The establishment sits on a former orchard owned by Bridget Bishop, who was the first person hanged during the trials — and she's only one of the ghosts that's said to haunt the restaurant.
(978) 745-7665
43 Church St, Salem, MA 01970
Michigan: The Whitney – Detroit
This fine dining restaurant is located in the former mansion of lumber baron David Whitney Jr. The house was completed in 1894 and it was later used as offices for a medical society and nurse association, which seems to be when the ghost stories start. It's said to be haunted by at least David Whitney Jr. and his wife. The restaurant offers spirited house tours led by a paranormal team around Halloween.
(313) 832-5700
4421 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Black Woods Grill and Bar – Two Harbors
Black Woods Grill and Bar operates several locations, but its Two Harbors location is said to be haunted. The location was formerly an orphanage and the restaurant is believed to be haunted by a young orphan named Sarah, as well as by a woman in a white dress. The menu includes comfort food classics like meatloaf, chicken pot pie, and meatballs.
(218) 834-3846
612 7th Ave, Two Harbors, MN 55616
Mississippi: The Julep Room – Ocean Springs
The Julep Room is a lounge tucked in the cellar under Aunt Jenny's Catfish Parlor. It's a historic music venue that has supposedly hosted Elvis Presley and Billie Holiday. It's also said to be haunted by ghosts that like to play music from jukeboxes that aren't plugged in or spin music from records.
(228) 875-9928
1217 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: The Lemp Mansion – St. Louis
The Lemp Mansion was built in the early 1860s and now operates as a restaurant and inn. The Lemp family once ran one of the largest breweries in the city, but many of family members met a tragic end and supposedly still haunt the building. The mansion offers haunted history tours, ghost hunting experience, and an all-you-care-to-eat chicken dinner on Sundays.
(314) 664-8024
3322 Demenil Pl, St. Louis, MO 63118
Montana: Tall Boys Tavern – Hobson
Offering a hearty menu of steaks and other dishes, Tall Boys Tavern opened in 2015, but it is located in the Murray Block Building that was built in 1910. The building was once a bank and was also used as the Hobson Opera House. A female ghost is said to haunt the second floor of the building, though she only comes out after dark.
(406) 423-5444
122 Central Ave, Hobson, MT 59452
Nebraska: The Speakeasy – Holdrege
The Speakeasy is located in Sacramento, a ghost town a few miles outside of Holdrege, Nebraska and it attracts diners who would drive to this spot in the middle of nowhere because of its great steaks. It's also said to be haunted by a ghost named Faceless Fred who would throw pots and pans, break glasses, or lock waitresses in the walk-in freezer.
(308) 995-4757
72993 S Rd, Holdrege, NE 68949
Nevada: Pioneer Saloon – Goodsprings
This saloon in Goodsprings, Nevada was opened in 1913 and boasts former patrons that include Clark Gable, plus some bullet holes in the wall. The saloon is said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, the famous of which is Carole Lombard who supposedly lingers to console her husband, Clark Gable.
(702) 674-6809
310 NV-161, Goodsprings, NV 89019
New Hampshire: Library Restaurant – Portsmouth
The Library Restaurant is located in Portsmouth's historic Rockingham Hotel, built in 1887. The hotel is said to be haunted by restless spirits that roam the halls and the restaurant. Ghostly news here came as recent as 2023, when the motion detectors inside the restaurant may or may not have been triggered by a spirit.
(603) 431-5202
401 State Street #5, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: The Cranbury Inn – Cranbury
The Cranbury Inn in New Jersey is one of the oldest restaurants in America, so it comes with its share of lore. Unexplained events seem to have occurred over the years, from doors suddenly swinging open to mysterious orbs that have been detected. You may be relieved to know, psychics have stopped here and confirmed that the ghosts are friendly.
(609) 655-5595
21 S Main St, Cranbury, NJ 08512
New Mexico: Double Eagle Restaurant – Mesilla
Double Eagle is a steakhouse in Mesilla, New Mexico that's housed in a building dating back to 1849. It's said that the place is haunted by the ghosts of a young couple: the son of the original owners of the house and his lover. Specifically, they haunt the room of what is now Carlotta Salon, which was originally the young man's bedroom.
(575) 523-6700
2355 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla, NM 88046
New York: Fraunces Tavern – New York City
Built in 1762, Fraunces Tavern is New York City's oldest bar, and the place is steeped in history. It's said to have been used by George Washington as his headquarters and was a favorite of many of the Founding Fathers. It's also said to be the most haunted bar on Wall Street, with murder-suicide and bombing that followed its Revolutionary War-era history.
(212) 968-1776
54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
North Carolina: McNinch House Restaurant – Charlotte
The Queen Anne-style McNinch House dates back over 100 years and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It is currently a fine dining restaurant, but tales of supernatural activities have also been reported here. Think whispers and footsteps, as well as apparitions of a little girl believed to be the daughter of Samuel McNinch.
(704) 332-6159
511 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
North Dakota: Peacock Alley – Bismarck
Peacock Alley is a long-standing restaurant that first opened in 1933. The restaurant is said to be haunted by ghosts that seem to be former staff members. At the bar area, glasses are taken down and placed on bars and tables. Silverwares in the dining room are rearranged, and same with pots and pans in the kitchen.
(701) 221-2333
422 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio: The Haunted House Restaurant – Cleveland Heights
This isn't a historic haunted house, but a restaurant built as a year-round haunted house attraction doubling as a restaurant. The restaurant is decked out in horror-movie themed decorations and the menu is of course appropriately themed with black waffles and pun-filled names.
(216) 862-5584
13463 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Oklahoma: Kendall's – Noble
Kendall's Restaurant opened up in its current location in 1990, but the building is actually over a hundred years old. Apparently, strange occurrences happened frequently enough that the owners invited a team of paranormal investigators to spend the night in 2012. The building is supposedly haunted by a banker and a little girl, among other ghosts.
(405) 872-0303
100 S 3rd St, Noble, OK 73068
Oregon: Creepy's – Portland
Creepy's is a clown-themed bar, and for many of us, there's indeed nothing more creepy than clowns. Here, clown paintings hang on the walls, and your drinks may come accompanied by creepy dolls (which may or may not be clowns). Clowns aside, the bar serves burgers and a great cocktail menu.
627 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Jean Bonnet Tavern – Bedford
Jean Bonnet Tavern sits inside of a stone building built in the 1760s which currently operates a bed & breakfast, a restaurant, and a tavern. The building is said to be haunted, with guests, staff members and even former owners reporting supernatural experiences and ghostly encounters. An image of one may have even been captured in a photo of the restaurant area.
(814) 623-2250
6048 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford, PA 15522
Rhode Island: White Horse Tavern – Newport
There's no doubt a lot of history at White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island. After all, it's the oldest restaurant in the country. The place has had a lot of ghost stories, including a man in a colonial outfit who supposedly died of smallpox at the tavern and the ghost of a woman who was burned in a fire.
(401) 849-3600
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: Brentwood Restaurant – Little River
The Brentwood Restaurant is located in a Victorian home that was built in 1910. It's lovely enough for weddings, but it also doesn't shy away from its haunted past. Dark shadows, voices, and orbs have reportedly been observed here. The restaurant offers ghost dinner tours regularly, combining a three-course meal followed by a ghost tour of the building.
(843) 249-2601
4269 Luck Ave, Little River, SC 29566
South Dakota: Bully's at Bullock Hotel – Deadwood
Built in 1895, the Bullock Hotel was named after Deadwood's first sheriff, Seth Bullock, who built the hotel. Supposedly the hotel is haunted by Bullock's ghost, who wants to make sure his staff is hard at work. The restaurant at the hotel, Bully's, is open for breakfast and lunch so you can experience this haunted hotel on your own without staying there.
historicbullock.com/bullock-hotel-dining/
(605) 578-1745
633 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee : The Greenbrier – Gatlinburg
The Greenbrier Restaurant in Gatlinburg was once a lodge built in the 1930s, and it's said to still house several restless spirits. The most famous ghost to haunt The Greenbrier is a woman named Lydia who was set to wed. The story goes that her groom never showed up, so Lydia went back to the Greenbrier and hung herself.
(865) 412-1576
370 Newman Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Texas: La Carafe – Houston
La Carafe is thought to be the oldest bar in Houston and it's housed in the oldest commercial building that's still in use in the city. Built in 1837, the historic building is said to be haunted by quite a few ghosts. Patrons have experienced strange occurrences in the men's bathroom, a woman in white has been spotted on top of the staircase, and a former bartender named Carl could sometimes be spotted on the second floor window. They say his deep voice can also be heard throughout the building.
(713) 229-9399
813 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002
Utah: Burgertory – West Valley City
This Utah restaurant is a horror-themed burger shack. The restaurant features horror movie posters, metal music, and more. The lighting also helps add to the eerie atmosphere, and according to reviews, the burgers (with horror pun names) are also killer.
(385) 229-4074
3197 S Redwood Rd Suite 9, West Valley City, UT 84119
Vermont: Jasper Murdock's Alehouse – Norwich
Norwich Inn started operation in 1797, in its current structure since 1890, and it was built on land that was once owned by Colonel Jasper Murdock. The inn is supposedly haunted by ghosts, including former owner Mary Walker, who's been sighted dressed in a black gown. Experience it yourself at the inn's brewery, the Jasper Murdock's Alehouse.
(802) 649-1143
325 Main St, Norwich, VT 05055
Virginia: GWARbar – Richmond
This bar is inspired by the heavy metal band, GWAR, known for its bloody shows. In fact, the bar was opened by one of the band's founding members. Naturally, GWARbar is as blood-spattered as the stages of the band that inspired it. Bloody limbs, bones, and other gory details hang from the ceiling.
(804) 918-9352
217 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: Merchant Café & Saloon – Seattle
Merchant's Cafe & Saloon is Seattle's oldest restaurant, having been established back in 1890. There have been a number of ghostly occurrences at the restaurant, many of which were recorded by the owner. Some of the stories involve the ghost of a former manager, Otto, who can turn the TVs on and off and knock pictures off the wall.
(206) 467-5070
109 Yesler Wy, Seattle, WA 98104
Washington, DC: Old Ebbitt Grill
Dating back to 1856, Old Ebbitt Grill is the oldest saloon in Washington, DC. Unlike most old saloons, this one has hosted numerous Presidents and other important political figures. The restaurant is said to still be haunted by at least one ghost, and is a regular stop on ghost tours of the area.
(202) 347-4800
675 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
West Virginia: The Empty Glass – Charleston
The Empty Glass is Charleston's local hangout with live music and open-mic nights. While not particularly historic, the bar is said to be haunted by a former bartender who was killed in a car crash and would play pranks on patrons and staff. There are also rumors of even older ghosts on the second floor.
(304) 345-3914
410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV 25311
Wisconsin: Old Baraboo Inn – Baraboo
Old Baraboo Inn was built to be a boarding house in 1864 and reportedly it was a hangout for Al Capone. Strange occurrences started happening when the inn was being renovated in 2002, with doors opening and closing on their own, lights turning themselves on, and items disappearing. Apparently, the spirit of Al Capone also sometimes still visits the place.
(608) 356-2528
135 Walnut St, Baraboo, WI 53913
Wyoming: Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel & Restaurant – Cody
The Irma Hotel in Cody is certainly a blast to the Wild West past, but it's also said to be haunted by some friendly ghosts. These ghosts include an unnamed soldier and the daughter of Buffalo Bill, Irma Cody Garlow herself. Look for one of the ghosts at the hotel's restaurant, which serves three meals a day and is known for its prime rib.
(307) 587-4221
1192 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414
Methodology
To select this list of creepiest restaurants or bars in each state, we searched for both haunted restaurants and bars, as well as horror-themed places. A historic restaurant with a particularly notable story of hauntings would be prioritized, but the atmosphere must also be historic or spooky in a certain way. Renovated restaurants that do not have a creepy atmosphere would not be selected, and in some states, a wacky horror-themed restaurants may earn the spotlight instead.