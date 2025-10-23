The Creepiest Place To Dine And Drink In Every US State

'Tis the season to get spooky, and around this time of year, Halloween-themed decorations and pop-ups take over many restaurants and bars around the country. Yet there are places in every state that serve up spooky vibes year-round. For the horror lovers among us, you may want to immerse yourself in ghost stories or haunted house decorations, even when it's not Halloween season, so we've rounded up a list of the creepiest places to dine around the country.

Keep in mind this isn't just a list of the most haunted restaurants, but the creepiest restaurants and bars. In some cases, horror-themed restaurants and bars take the spotlight instead of a haunted restaurant. To that end, we aren't including haunted restaurants that don't look remotely spooky. For example, the allegedly haunted Moss Beach Distillery in California didn't make this list because it doesn't look or feel ghostly enough. Here are the creepiest places to dine in every state in the U.S.