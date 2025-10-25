Cast Iron Vs Nonstick: Which Material Is Best For Skillets?

When looking for new cookware, many folks are left with the classic conundrum of whether to buy a cast iron skillet or a nonstick skillet. Both these materials have their pros and cons, so picking the perfect one for you can be tricky. So, the best thing to do is learn about what each has to offer and their differences, which will help you make the right call.

As the name suggests, cast iron skillets are made from cast iron, a heavy duty material. Most people are talking about the uncoated type when they reference this type of skillet. However, there are some enamel-coated options that have slightly different properties and care needs. There are all kinds of myths about cast iron skillets you need to stop believing. They're more versatile than some people would lead you to believe — and they're not too much of a pain to clean or take care of, either.

Nonstick skillets are usually made from aluminum or other conductive metals and then covered with a man-made coating that prevents food from sticking to the pan. They're great for cooking certain foods but they fall down in longevity and versatility, so they're not always the best tool for the job.

We're going to go deep into cast iron versus nonstick to find out which material is best for skillets. You'll learn more about the properties of each so you can make an informed choice and avoid wasting your money.