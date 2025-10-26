How Long Will Opened Applesauce Last In The Fridge?

It's always a good idea to keep some applesauce in your kitchen. After all, that delicious fruit purée is incredibly versatile, and can be used as a secret ingredient in everything from cakes to strudels, muffins, and sweet-tart sauces for tender meats. But, what if you only need to use a little bit of applesauce in your recipe? How can you safely store the remainder of it?

As it turns out, once opened, store-bought applesauce should be good for anywhere between seven to 10 days if kept in the refrigerator. This is a general timeline, but you can always double-check the instructions on the label of your applesauce, too. Especially since some brands may last longer than that. If homemade, a jar of applesauce can last up to three weeks in the fridge.

In comparison, store-bought applesauce that's unopened doesn't have to be refrigerated. Instead, it can be kept at room temperature in the pantry and has a fairly long shelf life of up to 18 months from the date purchased if stored in a cool, dark, and dry place. Once you crack it open, though, you'll want to make sure to refrigerate it properly and use it up quickly.