How Long Will Opened Applesauce Last In The Fridge?
It's always a good idea to keep some applesauce in your kitchen. After all, that delicious fruit purée is incredibly versatile, and can be used as a secret ingredient in everything from cakes to strudels, muffins, and sweet-tart sauces for tender meats. But, what if you only need to use a little bit of applesauce in your recipe? How can you safely store the remainder of it?
As it turns out, once opened, store-bought applesauce should be good for anywhere between seven to 10 days if kept in the refrigerator. This is a general timeline, but you can always double-check the instructions on the label of your applesauce, too. Especially since some brands may last longer than that. If homemade, a jar of applesauce can last up to three weeks in the fridge.
In comparison, store-bought applesauce that's unopened doesn't have to be refrigerated. Instead, it can be kept at room temperature in the pantry and has a fairly long shelf life of up to 18 months from the date purchased if stored in a cool, dark, and dry place. Once you crack it open, though, you'll want to make sure to refrigerate it properly and use it up quickly.
Storing applesauce and detecting signs of spoilage
While there might not seem much to the process of storing opened applesauce in the fridge, there are a few tips to be mindful of to make sure that it lasts as long as possible. The most important step is to ensure that the lid of your applesauce jar, can, or whatever container it is in, is tightly shut. You don't want it getting contaminated by the foods sitting next to it. If the applesauce is in a pouch or anything that isn't resealable, consider transferring it to another airtight container before refrigerating. Additionally, make sure any utensil that comes into contact with the applesauce is clean as well. A dirty or used spoon can contaminate the whole batch and cause it to spoil.
Another way to help your applesauce last longer is to store it at the back of the fridge's bottommost shelf, as opposed to the door. That's the refrigerator's coolest part, which can help keep your applesauce fresher. In comparison, the door is exposed to constant temperature fluctuations since it is opened and closed frequently.
That being said, it's always good to err on the side of caution and check for signs of spoilage before digging into the applesauce. Mold is an obvious indication that it's time to throw it away, as is any discoloration. If you're still unsure, give it a whiff. If you smell anything uncharacteristic or sour, bin that batch and buy a new one in its place — or, you can even whip up some fresh applesauce at home.