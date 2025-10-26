The Ohio Mexican Restaurant So Good Guy Fieri Couldn't Resist A 4th Visit

When a restaurant appears on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you know it's worth a visit. And when Guy Fieri visits it more than once? It's a must to check it out. After all, it's a pretty intensive selection process for a restaurant to be selected by "DDD." One Mexican restaurant named Momocho has an impressive bragging right: It was visited on not one but four different occasions by Fieri for his long-running show.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Momocho was opened by owner and chef Eric Williams in 2006 with the goal of bringing something different to Cleveland's dining scene. Momocho's concept is a creative and contemporary approach to Mexican cuisine.

There have been a lot of incredible tacos featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," and when Fieri first stopped by Momocho, he highlighted the restaurant's modern take on tacos and its many spins on guacamole. The restaurant was later featured in episodes like "Twists and Traditions" and "Real Deal Mexican," and during the pandemic, when "DDD" shifted to its "Takeout Edition" format, Chef Williams appeared virtually with Fieri so the host could recreate dishes in his own kitchen.