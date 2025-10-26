The Ohio Mexican Restaurant So Good Guy Fieri Couldn't Resist A 4th Visit
When a restaurant appears on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you know it's worth a visit. And when Guy Fieri visits it more than once? It's a must to check it out. After all, it's a pretty intensive selection process for a restaurant to be selected by "DDD." One Mexican restaurant named Momocho has an impressive bragging right: It was visited on not one but four different occasions by Fieri for his long-running show.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Momocho was opened by owner and chef Eric Williams in 2006 with the goal of bringing something different to Cleveland's dining scene. Momocho's concept is a creative and contemporary approach to Mexican cuisine.
There have been a lot of incredible tacos featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," and when Fieri first stopped by Momocho, he highlighted the restaurant's modern take on tacos and its many spins on guacamole. The restaurant was later featured in episodes like "Twists and Traditions" and "Real Deal Mexican," and during the pandemic, when "DDD" shifted to its "Takeout Edition" format, Chef Williams appeared virtually with Fieri so the host could recreate dishes in his own kitchen.
Why Momocho keeps people coming back
The menu at Momocho showcases traditional and familiar Mexican dishes with a fresh, updated twist. Its guacamole alone has become a customer favorite, with multiple varieties like goat cheese, pineapple and mint, black pepper pecorino, and smoked trout. Other appetizers include carrot elote, a spin on the cotija cheese-topped corn snack, as well as queso fundido topped with chorizo sausage and rajitas.
A main feature of the menu is the taquitos, small rolled tacos that are filled with options like coffee and chili-braised machaca (brisket), carnitas, roasted beet, and Oaxacan chocolate and red mole chicken. Entrees include familiar favorites with a Momocho twist, like barbacoa with street corn masa grits and fried brussels sprouts, or enchiladas suiza made with blue corn and a cilantro-tomatillo mole. Choosing something to sip on there will be a challenge, as the restaurant offers an impressive mezcal and tequila list, as well as creative margaritas and other agave-based spirit cocktails.
On Google Maps, the restaurant has a laudable 4.6 stars; in addition to rave reviews about the food, Momocho's atmosphere and friendly, helpful staff are both highlighted. The decor features lucha libre masks, vintage photos, and a warm, earthy red color scheme. If you have a craving to check out more restaurants featured in "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," here are some of the best episodes.