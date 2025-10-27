The BBQ Myth That Turns Juicy Meat Into A Disaster

If you know anything about barbecue, whether you're cooking or eating it, you've likely heard one phrase time and time again: low and slow. It refers to a key principle of preparing quality barbecue, which involves cooking it over relatively low temperatures for long periods. However, like any rule of thumb, it's possible to take it too far. That's why it's vital for home cooks to avoid a common barbecue myth, which is that the slower and lower you go, the better your final product will be every time.

To understand why this myth can be so disastrous for inexperienced smokers, we should look at why many barbecue meats are cooked low and slow to begin with. Barbecue was traditionally made with cheaper, larger cuts like brisket or pork butt that can be far tougher than familiar steaks or chicken pieces. The low and slow method allows these meats to cook fully and evenly, as well as render tough pieces of meat into delightfully tender final products through the breakdown of collagen. Anything that's too lean, like chicken, won't benefit from low and slow cooking.

Still, it's important to avoid too much of a good thing for several reasons. First and foremost for many, too long on the heat can ruin both the taste and texture. Experts note that more smoke isn't always better when it comes to flavor and that each type of meat has an ideal doneness level dictated by the type of protein and nature of the cut. Beyond that level, it becomes increasingly less juicy and desirable texturally.