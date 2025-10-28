The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In New Orleans
From beignets to gumbo, oysters, and po' boys, the soul of New Orleans truly starts in the kitchen. This vibrant Louisiana city is home to so many classic meals everyone needs to try. It also has one of the most culturally diverse food scenes in the country. But the best food in New Orleans isn't always found in the most well-known places — instead, it's found in corner dives, counter-service cafes, and family-run spots with century-old recipes.
Across every neighborhood in New Orleans, you'll find small kitchens with mighty flavors. These hole-in-the-wall restaurants are everywhere, from Mid-City's laid-back alleys to the French Quarter's jazz-filled streets. This list doesn't highlight fine dining or famous names; rather, our focus is on a resilient and soulful city where everyone's welcome at the table.
Whether you're looking for the city's best po' boy, a curry worth crossing the Mississippi for, or a meal that will make you feel at home, this list has the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants that New Orleans has to offer.
Parkway Bakery and Tavern
Ask any New Orleans native where to get the best po' boy in town, and Parkway Bakery and Tavern is guaranteed to come up. This humble historic establishment is a staple for locals and tourists alike. Parkway's po' boy history dates back to 1929, when owner Henry Timothy Sr. joined Bennie and Clovis Martin of Martin Brothers Coffee Stand and Restaurant in serving free sandwiches to striking union members. Nearly a century later, Parkway is still slinging out the same sandwiches it did way back when.
Whether you're ordering a deep-fried Creole BBQ shrimp po' boy, an alligator smoked sausage po' boy, or the original fried potatoes and gravy, you'll quickly get the hype of Parkway Bakery & Tavern. This no-frills place in Mid-City should be on everyone's list when visiting New Orleans. Parkway Bakery & Tavern is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Portions are generous, and you can expect to pay $15 to $20 for a large po' boy.
(504) 482-3047
538 Hagan Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Manolito
If you wander down the side streets of New Orleans' bustling French Quarter, you'll find a Cuban-inspired cafe that's known for its cocktails just as much as its food. Manolito is a true love letter to Cuba. The establishment is named after Manuel "Manolito" Carbajo Aguiar, a legendary bartender who shaped Havana's golden era of mixology. Compared to the well-known cocktails served here, the food more than holds its own — in particular, Manolito is highly praised for its Cuban sandwich. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "You'd have to apply for citizenship in Cuba to find a better Cuban sandwich than this place." Other menu items include Cuban staples such as arroz con pollo and ropa vieja.
Manolito's atmosphere is swanky, charming, and filled with character. If you're in a rush, though, it's best to choose takeout or delivery. This small slice of Havana runs on island time — unhurried in the best way possible. With limited seating indoors and outdoors, reservations are highly recommended.
The sandwiches and small plates at Manolito range from $8 to $15. The kitchen is open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the bar is open daily from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m..
(504) 603-2740
508 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116
1000 Figs
In a small Mid-City neighborhood, you'll find an unassuming cafe with unforgettable food. 1000 Figs is a plant-filled nook serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. This hidden gem is known for its platters — one with buttermilk-marinated chicken and the other with falafel. Its unique take on brussels sprouts, which are flash-fried until crisp and then tossed in a bright lemon vinaigrette, makes for one of the most talked-about sides; meanwhile, the pan bread is often described as unforgettable, and the perfect accompaniment to the dips and platters.
Despite its small size, the intimacy of the interior feels friendly and welcoming. Whether you're dining in or taking out, you'll want to come back for seconds. 1000 Figs is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Items on the menu typically range from $10 to $20.
(504) 301-0848
3141 Ponce De Leon St STE 1, New Orleans, LA 70119
Queen Trini Lisa
A Trinbagonian restaurant just off Mid-City's Carrollton Avenue is home to an establishment that's received "best restaurant of the year" accolades. Queen Trini Lisa is a small, family-owned spot bursting with big flavors. Online reviewers regularly praise chef Lisa Nelson's flavorful curries, must-try jerk chicken, and the best doubles outside of Trinidad. The plantains are soft and caramelized, and the stir-fried cabbage is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy.
The space itself is small with few tables. It's homey and unpretentious, with soca music playing regularly. Queen Trini Lisa is available for both takeout and delivery, but dining in has the perks of potentially being greeted by Chef Nelson herself. Queen Trini Lisa is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays. The entrees typically range from $17 to $25.
(504) 345-2058
4200 D'Hemecourt St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Casamento's Restaurant
A classic hole-in-the-wall eatery, Casamento's sits in New Orleans' Uptown neighborhood. Casamento's is a quirky, cash-only dive where time truly seems to stand still. This humble establishment isn't just a restaurant; it's an entire experience. It serves some of the best oysters in the U.S.; in fact, Casamento's is known for its gluten-free fried seafood and charbroiled oysters just as much as the iconic floor-to-ceiling tiled walls.
In a city built on po' boys, Casamento's preserves culinary history by serving the oyster loaf, which is the predecessor to the city's most notorious sandwich. The oyster loaf is freshly made upon ordering, even down to shucking the oysters. Fried oysters are piled high on buttered, toasted bread with mayonnaise and a hearty helping of sliced tomatoes. The result is described as life-changing.
Casamento's is famously closed during the summer, following the age-old Gulf Coast oyster season, where oysters are only considered safe to eat in the cooler months. In non-summer months, the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner Thursday through Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for dinner only on Sundays, and closed Monday through Wednesday.
(504) 895-9761
4330 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Pagoda Cafe
A pagoda-shaped building in New Orleans' 7th Ward is home to a beloved worker-owned cafe. Pagoda Cafe is known for its internationally-inspired eats and inventive drinks, including a mango lassi beverage and a guava cream cheese puff. The menu is also vegan and vegetarian-friendly, ensuring all diners have a bite to enjoy. Diners rave about the breakfast tacos, and especially the salsa verde they come with.
This quaint cafe is counter-service with an inviting atmosphere and outdoor seating only. Conveniently located near Fair Grounds Race Course — which is where the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is hosted — Pagoda Cafe is a great place to stop for a quick bite, especially when the Jazz Festival is happening.
Pagoda Cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and you can expect to pay between $4.50 and $7.50 for an individual breakfast item on the menu.
(504) 644-4178
1430 N Dorgenois St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Katie's Restaurant and Bar
In a residential Mid-City neighborhood, you'll find a local stomping ground that's become a symbol of resilience in a town that's weathered its fair share of storms. After Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005, chef and owner Scot Craig of Katie's Restaurant and Bar lost everything. But instead of focusing on what was lost, he spent months cooking meals for first responders and families displaced by the storm, while rebuilding his restaurant brick by brick. Katie's reopened in 2010, and still has a faint watermark that marks where eight feet of floodwater once stood.
Katie's Restaurant and Bar is a cornerstone of the community, serving Creole-Italian comfort food. Its most popular dish is the crawfish beignet, which was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives". Customers also enjoy the plump char-grilled oysters, and the wood-fired pizzas are said to be the best in New Orleans.
Katie's Restaurant & Bar is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Most entrees range from $15 to $25.
(504) 488-6582
3701 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Coop's Place
Just a half mile from Jackson Square in the French Quarter is a Cajun-Creole dive that's unapologetically New Orleans. Coop's Place is a 21-and-older spot serving comfort food with a side of grit and dark humor. This iconic restaurant and bar is loved by locals. The menu here is packed with classic New Orleans flavors, but one dish stands out: Coop's taste plate. The taste plate starts with a cup of rich, well-seasoned seafood gumbo, followed by a sampling of Cajun fried chicken, shrimp creole, red beans and rice, and rabbit and sausage jambalaya. It's the perfect representation of Cajun food's many cultural influences.
While the food is an experience of its own, the true charm of Coop's Place is its endearingly abrasive vibe. It's loud, messy, quirky, and as authentically New Orleans as it gets. The eatery discourages cell phone use at the table, playing into the old-school, no-nonsense atmosphere.
You can expect to pay about $20 to $30 for a meal, making this spot an affordable diamond in the rough given its French Quarter location. Coop's Place is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Coop's is closed on Wednesdays.
(504) 525-9053
1109 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Lola's
If you're craving something other than the Creole and Cajun cuisines that dominate the city of New Orleans, head over to the Bayou St. John neighborhood. Here you'll find Lola's, a family-run Spanish spot known for its paella, tapas, and house-made sangria. This intimate restaurant is a go-to place for anyone in search of a dining experience that feels both cozy and authentic. The paella comes highly recommended, but be prepared to wait as each one is cooked to order. The wait is worth it, though — it'll make you want to recreate fantastic paella at home.
Lola's interior is tightly packed with tables, and its open kitchen makes the space feel alive at peak hours. There's also an outdoor patio strung with lights, making it a charming place to enjoy a quiet meal. Lola's is open for dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The tapas range from $10 to $25, and the entrees will cost about $20 to $30.
(504) 488-6946
3312 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Mena's Palace
If you're staying in the tourist-heavy French Quarter and want a meal with a more hometown feel, head to Mena's Palace. Known for its Cajun flavors, this standout restaurant serves breakfast and lunch to locals and tourists seeking an authentic experience. The Cajun hash browns are highly recommended for breakfast, and the gumbo seasoning is so memorable that people buy a few jars of it to go. With a rotating menu of daily specials, Mena's Palace is a go-to for anyone who wants to taste their way through the city (without going very far).
This unpretentious restaurant is casual and inviting, so don't let its reputation for being a local hangout deter you from grabbing a bite here. Mena's Palace is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Reservations aren't necessary, and it's typical to spend about $10 to $20 per person.
(504) 525-0217
200 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Li'l Dizzy's Cafe
In the heart of the historic Treme neighborhood, a multi-generational family business is keeping Creole soul food alive. Li'l Dizzy's Cafe is a lunch-only cafe where the steady line is always worth the wait. The fried chicken is mentioned in nearly half of the 1,000+ reviews on Yelp, being described as perfectly fried, deliciously juicy, and flavor-packed — not to mention that dozens of diners claim it's the best fried chicken in New Orleans. Another favorite is the catfish jourdain, which is fried catfish topped with a lemon and butter-based sauce with shrimp and crabmeat. This is a Friday-only special, though.
Li'l Dizzy's is notoriously considered a no-frills neighborhood classic where the owner welcomes everyone as if they're family. Due to the popularity of this cherished place, its indoor and outdoor seating can fill up quickly, so takeout is a popular option. Li'l Dizzy's Cafe is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is typically open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. one Sunday each month. Entrees range from $10 to $20.
(504) 766-8687
1500 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116
Plume Algiers
Across the Mississippi River from the French Quarter lives an unpretentious Indian restaurant that locals claim is worth crossing the bridge for. Plume Algiers is highly regarded for its authentic regional Indian cuisine. A must-try dish is the banana chaat, which mixes fried bananas with the bright flavors of coconut chutney, pomegranate, and mint — Plume's take on India's most versatile and customizable street food. And don't forget the house-made naan that customers regularly rave about.
While Plume Algiers is available for takeout and delivery, the restaurant's atmosphere is one of its greatest charms. With colorful murals on the walls and a true neighborhood warmth, the dining room feels more like a dinner party than a restaurant. With a nearly perfect 4.9-star rating on Yelp, this powerhouse kitchen is regularly packed. Although reservations aren't required, they're highly recommended, as the seating is quite limited. Between the flavors and the vibes, Plume Algiers has a homey warmth that captures the soul of New Orleans and keeps people coming back for more.
Plume Algiers is closed Sundays and Mondays, serves dinner only from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can expect to spend about $15 to $25 per person.
(504) 381-4893
1113 Teche St, New Orleans, LA 70114
Methodology
To find the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in New Orleans, we looked for places loved by both locals and tourists alike. As hole-in-the-wall spots, these establishments typically fly under the radar when planning a trip to New Orleans. We wanted to showcase places that are family-owned, have unpretentious environments, and consistently have high ratings on platforms such as Yelp, Google, and Tripadvisor. Additionally, we wanted restaurants that had a story behind them. Each restaurant was heavily researched or visited through firsthand accounts or local recommendations. The essence of this list reflects New Orleans' true culinary soul.