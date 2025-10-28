The Common Cleaning Item That Makes Stainless Steel Appliances Look Worse

When it comes to cleaning your stainless steel appliances, there are many workarounds that don't involve using steel wool. One simple alternative is to invest in a dedicated cleaning solution meant for stainless steel appliances. Additionally, another great cleaning product to have on hand for this task is a microfiber cloth, which is gentler than steel wool. Combined, these two items can take care of most everyday dirt and grime, and remove spots from your stainless steel appliances.

If you don't happen to have a stainless steel appliance cleaner on hand, you can also take a DIY route. Simply pour some dish soap into warm water, and use that with your microfiber cloth. A few drops of lemon oil will also make stainless steel sparkle. If you're dealing with tougher rust stains, try treating them with a baking soda and water paste before wiping it off with your cleaning solution. However, keep in mind that, while baking soda is less abrasive than steel wool, it's still considered a mild abrasive. This means that you don't want to use it too often, only when the stains are severe. And, when you do use it, take care not to rub the paste into your appliance too hard; a gentle scrub with your finger is enough.

It's also worth mentioning that stainless steel has a grainy finish, and these grains typically move in one direction. So, when you're cleaning off the stains, it's best to wipe in the same line as the grain. This will prevent any cleaning solution from getting trapped between the grains and making your stainless steel appear dull — instead, keeping all those ovens, fridges, and stovetops shining like they're brand new.