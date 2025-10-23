Should You Be Pouring Vinegar Down Your Kitchen Drain?

Maintaining a healthy drainage system in your kitchen is no small task. For those that live in older apartments or have sinks sans a garbage disposal, making sure everything runs smoothly can be challenging — and, it can often be difficult to sort through what cleaning methods work and which are not as effective. There are a number of things you should never put down your drain, but if there's one thing you should, and that's vinegar.

As it turns out, one of the many uses for vinegar you may not know about is that it can be used to clean your drainage system without relying on harsh chemicals. Most pipes have what is called a "p-trap," which prevents sewer gasses from coming up to the sink. While this design is useful, its design also provides means the perfect environment for waste to accumulate and bacteria to grow. To combat this, you can pour a mixture of vinegar and water down the drain.

For these purposes, about a ½ cup each of vinegar and water should be enough. After pouring, do not run water through the pipes or sink for at least a few hours. This method will clean out any minor accumulations and will also ensure that your sink and drain are smelling as good as they can be. If you keep a big bottle of vinegar in your cabinet, you can repeat the process monthly to reduce sludge build up and odor.