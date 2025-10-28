The Popular Food Donald Trump Refuses To Touch
When it comes to his food habits, Donald Trump is known to be picky. Trump is an avid lover of fast food, and the tenets of his diet mostly revolve around McDonald's, KFC, and well-done steaks, which he often pairs with ketchup. But there is one thing he absolutely can't stand — raw fish. According to the 1993 book "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," on a visit to Tokyo, Japan in 1990, the would-be president stated, "I'm not going to eat any f***ing raw fish." He ate hamburgers from his trusty McDonald's during his stay instead.
Trump made several official state visits to Japan as President of the United States in the decades to come. He and the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ate American-style beef hamburgers with Heinz ketchup and mustard, steaks and ice cream sundaes, along with a feast of wagyu beef, grilled chicken, salad, and baked potatoes during these trips. Considering Japan is an island country, its cuisine features a lot of seafood, which is often served raw, the most notable being sushi and sashimi. However, as Japanese officials were well aware of Trump's long-standing aversion to the nation's signature foods, there was no sight of raw fish on the tables where he dined during his time in Japan.
Trump isn't alone in his dislike for raw fish
Donald Trump's dislike for raw fish is shared by his wife, Melania Trump, too. In her memoir "Melania," the first lady said that she does not eat raw fish at all. In fact, ahead of a formal dinner during the 2019 state visit to Japan, she told her staff that she would not have sushi. Instead, the Trumps dined on a six-course meal consisting of European delicacies such as consommé à la royale and côte de boeuf rotie.
Uncooked fish isn't the only food item that's a big no-no for Trump, though. He's also not very fond of vegetables, rarely eating any besides the odd side salad. However, his former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, said that they were trying to change that. "We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes" (via The New York Times).
You won't find the president at the White House happy hour, either. Trump steers clear of alcohol and has even claimed to abstain from coffee. However, during a fundraising pitstop in Miami, Trump did order a Cuban coffee at Versailles Restaurant and appeared to have taken a sip. While there's conflicting information about whether he likes the occasional cup of coffee or not, what's clear as day is that he won't touch raw fish.