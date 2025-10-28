The Popular Food Donald Trump Refuses To Touch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to his food habits, Donald Trump is known to be picky. Trump is an avid lover of fast food, and the tenets of his diet mostly revolve around McDonald's, KFC, and well-done steaks, which he often pairs with ketchup. But there is one thing he absolutely can't stand — raw fish. According to the 1993 book "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," on a visit to Tokyo, Japan in 1990, the would-be president stated, "I'm not going to eat any f***ing raw fish." He ate hamburgers from his trusty McDonald's during his stay instead.

Trump made several official state visits to Japan as President of the United States in the decades to come. He and the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ate American-style beef hamburgers with Heinz ketchup and mustard, steaks and ice cream sundaes, along with a feast of wagyu beef, grilled chicken, salad, and baked potatoes during these trips. Considering Japan is an island country, its cuisine features a lot of seafood, which is often served raw, the most notable being sushi and sashimi. However, as Japanese officials were well aware of Trump's long-standing aversion to the nation's signature foods, there was no sight of raw fish on the tables where he dined during his time in Japan.