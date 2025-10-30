13 Medieval Dishes That Still Hold Up Today

The medieval period — also known as the Middle Ages — lasted for around 1,000 years, between the 5th and 15th centuries. When you imagine what people might have been eating, you may think it would be quite unpalatable today. However, there are plenty of medieval dishes that still stand up in modern times.

You may be surprised by how many modern day dishes have their origins in the Middle Ages. Go back in time 1,000 years and you might be fed a dinner of pies, stews, and pudding. Sure, the recipes would have differed from ones popular today, but less so than most folks think.

We're about to go back in time to the Middle Ages and look at some foods, drinks, and dishes that people still eat today. You might not realize that one of your favorite meals dates back to the medieval era. Or perhaps you'll be inspired to try an archaic recipe or two on this list.