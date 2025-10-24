After 95 Years, California Loses A Beloved Local Restaurant Chain

Frankfurter fans in the Bay Area are in mourning this month as they bid a final farewell to Kasper's Hot Dogs. The legendary local chain (one that we could have counted among the San Francisco spots to try before you die), which had been serving loaded hot dogs to residents for nearly a century, shuttered its two remaining locations in Oakland and Concord last week. As reported by SF Gate, owner Harold Koojoolian, who is in his 80s, was prompted by the recent passing of his wife to close up shop, though he was apparently already planning to retire this year. Of his decision, daughter Teresa Belfanti told the publication, "It's bittersweet, but it's hard without my mom here. ... That's been a challenge, so I think the timing is right."

The closure of the nostalgic Oakland outpost on MacArthur Boulevard, where it had operated since 1962, has hit locals especially hard, signifying the true end of a snacking era. "I grew up across the street from this location," wrote one Reddit user in a thread about the news. "Walked past it everyday coming back from elementary and middle school." They went on to add, "I was at the house this weekend to clean up after my father's passing and I watched as they took the sign down. It was a surreal moment of time moving on."