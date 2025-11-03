The President Who Allegedly Drank A Bathtub Of Coffee Every Day

A day without any coffee is unimaginable to many. It helps us energize and feel awake, and it's also linked to boosting cognitive function. With that in mind, it's easy to see why it's become such a dependable beverage to get people through the day. And as it turns out, the 26th President of America, Theodore Roosevelt, was also a big coffee drinker.

But for the former president, a mere one or two cups of coffee a day didn't suffice. According to some reports, Roosevelt gulped down a gallon's worth of coffee every day (that's about 16 cups!). However, others say that he drank much more. According to the book "What Was Cooking in Edith Roosevelt's White House," Roosevelt's children "swore" that the former president chugged a bathtub of coffee with his breakfast.

Regardless of whether or not Roosevelt actually consumed a bathtub full of coffee every day, what's for certain is the way he liked consuming it — with a lot of sugar (seven lumps to be precise). That being said, Roosevelt wasn't the only president who loved his morning brew. There were many former presidents who took their coffee habits seriously. Dwight Eisenhower would very well have given Teddy a run for his money — the 34th U.S. President drank anywhere between 15 and 20 cups of coffee a day!