The Meat You Should Be Buying For Tender Beef Stew (It's Not Ribeye)

One of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking beef stew is assuming the more expensive the meat is, the better the stew. But a stew's strength is in its versatility. The dish is fairly easy to make with ingredients that are both accessible and often quite cheap. Therefore, there's no need to break the bank on ribeye if you're looking to make a great beef stew. Instead, the best meat to use is an inexpensive cut of beef chuck.

Why? It comes down to an ingredient more commonly associated with skin care products than food: collagen. Typically, an overabundance of collagen is a bad thing when it comes to beef. Collagen-heavy steaks are often tough and hard to chew, but this is because steaks are typically cooked for brief periods of time. However, when collagen is present in stew, it actually becomes an asset. With slow cooker beef stew especially, meat is cooked at lower temperatures for a longer time, allowing the collagen to dissolve into gelatin. This not only creates a delightfully juicy texture, but it also adds thickness to the surrounding liquid.