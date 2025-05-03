We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Slow cooking recipes are awesome," Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins raves. With that in mind, she shares a delicious slow cooker beef stew recipe that will wow you with its hearty flavors, and even better for busy weeknights, minimal effort required. "I am a fan of setting it and forgetting it (at least forgetting it until the timer goes off)," Watkins comments and adds, "We are all busy folks, having just that little bit of convenience goes a long way."

Of course, ease is only part of the picture, and Watkins highlights, "it is really restaurant-quality in terms of flavor." Several key ingredients ensure this outcome. "The broth is enriched with aromatics and savory ingredients; red wine, mirepoix veggies, garlic, rosemary, and thyme — plus the rich infusion of steak drippings and butter," Watkins describes. Plus, the meat and potatoes get all of that flavor infusion too, seriously amping up the taste. "The little textural pops from the peas are fun too," she says, as they tie this stew together to make every bite tasty and novel.