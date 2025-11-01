This Old-School Bacon Dressing Was A 1970s Salad Staple

From Brussels sprouts and bacon bits to good old-fashioned BLTs, it's clear that greens and bacon are a winning culinary combination. Back in the '70s, Americans took this pairing to another, more indulgent level with hot bacon dressing. This truly decadent concoction uses heavy amounts of bacon fat, resulting in a powerfully flavorful and incredibly filling condiment.

Making hot bacon dressing requires a bit more time than other types of salad dressing, but the payoff is worth it. Start by chopping and cooking bacon until crisp, then remove and keep the rendered fat in the pan. Sauté the remaining ingredients in the bacon grease in lieu of oil or butter. Recipes vary, but hot bacon dressing typically includes a blend of onions, vinegar, and sugar.

Unlike other salad dressings, which are cooled prior to serving, hot bacon dressing goes directly on your dish. In fact, salads topped with hot bacon dressing are sometimes called "killed lettuce," given that this piping hot dressing causes leaves to wilt. However, do not fret – this is just part of the delicious process.