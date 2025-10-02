10 Old-School Salad Dressings Everyone Used To Love But Slowly Forgot About

Whether you enjoy it as a starter, a side dish, or as a light main course, there's no argument that salad is certainly versatile. Many love a salad due to the customization available by selecting the ingredients to curb whatever flavor profile speaks to their cravings. But what can make or break a salad is your choice of dressing. People have long been dousing their vegetables with a tasty sauce to enhance the flavor and freshness. In fact, oil and vinegar served as a dressing for greens in the Babylonian era, 2,000 years ago. Over time, the popularity of salad dressings grew with home chefs perfecting their recipes. Prepared dressings also changed the salad dressing game in the early 1900s. Some are still available on grocery store shelves today from companies like Kraft, Wishbone, and Marzetti.

However, some once-beloved dressings did not quite stand the test of time. Sometimes the old-school salads themselves became less popular. The reasoning could be anything from a change in palates to the evolution and invention of new flavors. Read on to see if one of your old-time favorites is a forgotten dressing of the past. You may even find some inspiration to give your salads a refresh!