The Best Costco Gifts For Foodies And Home Cooks (2025 Holiday Guide)
The holidays bring a familiar challenge: finding something special for the person who truly appreciates food. This season, Costco makes that search easier with a gift collection designed to suit different appetites and occasions. From artisan chocolates that melt on the tongue to compact appliances that turn everyday cooking into an adventure, these offerings elevate simple pleasures into celebrations.
As you explore the aisles, you'll encounter must-try items that make Costco a destination in itself. Depending on your tastes, that list could include buttery Scottish shortbread, hand-roasted Mississippi pecans, or imported Italian pizza kits displayed near gleaming Dutch ovens. There's something for a variety of personalities: the host who lives for gatherings, the relative who cherishes family traditions, and the bold experimenter who thrives on trying new things.
Every selection in this guide balances craftsmanship and value. Whether it's a tin of vintage-style bar snacks meant to share or a well-made tool destined for daily use, these items from Costco make holiday giving feel easy and inspired.
Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket
A holiday favorite for good reason, the Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket delivers a mix of crowd-pleasers to make sharing, celebrating, and snacking effortless. Each bite brings something different — smoky Gouda, bold dry salami, buttery cookies, and decadent truffles are balanced with crackers, mustard, nuts, and apricots.
Purchase the Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket online only for $69.99.
A Little Bit of Italy Colander Gift Set
Bring the warmth of an Italian kitchen home with the A Little Bit of Italy Colander Gift Set, which includes everything for an easy, satisfying meal — from rigatoni and orzo to tomato basil sauce, breadsticks, and biscotti for a sweet finish. All nestled in a bright red metal colander, it's a charming gift that celebrates the joy of cooking and gathering around the table.
Purchase the A Little Bit of Italy Colander Gift Set online only for $49.99.
The Popcorn Factory 3.5 Gallon Nutcracker Cheer Holiday Tin
Celebrate the season with The Popcorn Factory's 3.5 Gallon Nutcracker Cheer Holiday Tin, a festive favorite brimming with a classic trio of butter, cheese, and caramel flavors. Whether you're trimming the tree or hosting movie night, this adorable tin of crunchy popcorn spreads cheer long after the lid is popped.
Purchase The Popcorn Factory's 3.5 Gallon Nutcracker Cheer Holiday Tin online only for $49.99.
Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit
For the foodie who loves a hands-on experience, the Borgo de' Medici Truffle Pizza Kit delivers an irresistible taste of Italy. It includes everything needed for a gourmet night in — premium flour, black truffle sauces, and aromatic dipping oil — plus a stylish pizza cutter for precise slices. Beautifully packaged and made in Italy, this set turns pizza-making into an occasion worth savoring.
Purchase the Borgo de' Medici Truffle Pizza Kit online only for $29.99.
The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Tower
The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Tower delivers beauty and bounty from the Pacific Northwest. Each stacked box brims with pears and apples, paired with festive treats like chocolate-covered cherries, cranberry vanilla cookies, and a white chocolate pretzel. Finished with a satin ribbon, the tower is a chic, delicious way to spread cheer.
Purchase The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Tower online only for $49.99.
A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collections
Delight the cheesecake lovers on your list with A'cappella's Cheesecake Truffle Collection — an artisanal assortment that unites dessert and chocolate in perfect bite-sized form. The set includes 24 truffles in three decadent flavors: chocolate, strawberry, and New York cheesecake.
Purchase the A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collection online only for $34.99.
Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light
Effortless cooking starts with the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light. Its roomy capacity and one-touch presets make preparing family meals or festive get-togethers super simple. It's a stylish and practical present for anyone on your list, including those with limited counter space and/or kitchen chops.
Purchase the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light in-store or online. Prices may vary by location.
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
Surprise someone with the gift of homemade frozen treats with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker. Its 11-in-1 functionality lets them whip up delicious ice cream recipes, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and even frozen drinks from a single pint, while Advanced Creamify Technology ensures smooth, scoopable results. Complete with three 24-ounce pints and lids, it's a fun appliance that turns a kitchen into a frozen dessert playground.
Purchase the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker in-store or online. Prices may vary by location.
Heaton Pecans Roasted Salted Pecans, Chocolate Covered Pecans, Praline Pecan Tin
Hand-prepared in the Mississippi Delta, the Heaton Pecans Holiday Tin offers a 2.3-pound assortment of roasted salted, chocolate-covered, and praline pecans. Each tin reflects over three decades of family-run craftsmanship.
Purchase the Heaton Pecans Holiday Tin online only for $39.99.
Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection
Scottish tradition comes alive in the Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection. Handcrafted in Aberlour, Speyside, each tray offers buttery, melt-in-your-mouth shortbread in classic fingers, demerara crunch, thistle, and triangle shapes, all individually wrapped and steeped in heritage.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection in-store or online for $28.99.
Nutribullet Pro Plus Blender
The Nutribullet Pro Plus makes mealtime a little easier and mornings a little brighter. Its 1200-watt motor powers through smoothies, sauces, and dips in seconds, and the included cups, lids, and stainless-steel straws make it simple to take blends on the go. It could be a thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys fresh, homemade food without the fuss. Be sure to share a few genius blender tips with the recipient, including using it to make pasta sauce, grind spices, whip cream, or turn granulated sugar into powder.
Purchase the Nutribullet Pro Plus in-store or online for $99.99.
Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 2-pack
The Tramontina 2-Pack Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Set is a duo dressed to impress. Featuring 4-quart and 6-quart covered ovens, the durable cast iron and smooth porcelain enamel interiors make every meal effortless. With self-basting lids and versatile cooktop compatibility, the set could make an elegant addition to any kitchen.
Purchase the Tramontina 2-Pack Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Set. This is a members-only item. Prices may vary by location.
Best of Dewey's Bakery Gift Box
From soft, cinnamon-swirled Moravian sugar cake to bright Meyer lemon and key lime cookies, the Best of Dewey's Bakery Gift Box delivers the comforting spirit of a neighborhood bakery. Spicy triple ginger, tart cranberry orange, fudgy brownie crisp, and hearty oatmeal sandwich cookies round out this curated collection.
Purchase the Best of Dewey's Bakery Gift Box online only for $49.99.
Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks
Playful and nostalgic, the Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks variety pack arrives in a vintage-inspired case packed with salty favorites. From cinnamon butter almonds and honey-roasted favorites to savory trail mixes, bourbon crunch blends, and classic pistachios, each tin offers a bite to enjoy solo or share with friends and family.
Purchase the Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks online only for $49.99.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Deluxe Holiday Gift Basket
Make the season extra sweet with the Ghirardelli Chocolate Deluxe Holiday Gift Basket. From dark chocolate wafers and milk chocolate waffle cone squares to caramel-drizzled popcorn, chocolate-dipped pretzels, and rich cocoa, each morsel offers a moment of indulgence.
Purchase the Ghirardelli Chocolate Deluxe Holiday Gift Basket online only for $59.99.