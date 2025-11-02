Why Pistachios Were Red Back In The '70s

When you're opening pistachios — or a bag of already-shelled goodness — you're probably used to seeing a nut with a soft-green hue. Pistachio-flavored goodies like ice cream or macarons are green as well (although, often an admittedly more fluorescent version than the nut's natural color). But pistachios haven't always been sold with this color.

Dating back to the 1930s, pistachios were actually a much brighter and deeper red. Unlike the natural green, these nuts were dyed red through the 1970s due to their very specific harvesting circumstances. While the United States is the top producer of pistachios worldwide today, countries in the Middle East like Iran and Turkey used to hold a significantly larger share of the production pie, where the nut originated. In the harvesting, drying, and exportation process, the nuts could potentially show stains. Pistachios are expensive, and because they were shipped around the world, the theory is that pistachios were dyed red in order to mask any potential discolorations. In short, the red dye was entirely cosmetic. Apparently, it even had a habit of dying the fingers and faces of those who indulged in the delicious nuts.

The nuts are packed with nutritional value, and we should all eat more pistachios. But, if you like the look of red pistachios better than the traditional green, they are still available for purchase. You likely won't be able to find them at your local grocery store, but red pistachios are sold online through specialty stores.