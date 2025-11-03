The Best Old-School Italian Restaurant In Boston, According To A Local

As an Italian food-lover, getting a bowl of pasta stateside that rivals the ones I dined on in Florence and Rome is always top of mind. And as a resident of Boston, Massachusetts and the surrounding areas for almost my entire life, I've had access to some amazing options in a city deeply rooted in history (the oldest restaurant in Boston was even a beloved spot for JFK) — including Italian history.

Boston's North End is its 'Little Italy' and is a hotspot for Italian restaurants — ranging from fancier sit-down spots to more casual finds chock full of history and overflowing with delicious food. The North End's main drag — Hanover Street — is packed with Italian eateries and bakeries that are landmarks for tourists, like Mike's Pastry's massive cannolis, which spawn lines that span blocks. While the more upscale restaurants are admittedly incredible, I've found that the less elaborate the approach, the more I enjoy the food, and one of my favorite spots to grab a bite is a joint called Trattoria Il Panino.

Slightly off the hustle and bustle of Hanover Street, the eatery's menu focuses on family recipes and well-known Italian dishes. Its walls are lined with memorabilia and pictures of memorable patrons, and the dark wood paneling throughout somehow makes its interior cozy, inviting, and lively all at once. While not necessarily unknown, Trattoria Il Panino is one of my go-to old-school joints, focusing on great-tasting food over a buttoned-up attitude.