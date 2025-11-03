The Best Old-School Italian Restaurant In Boston, According To A Local
As an Italian food-lover, getting a bowl of pasta stateside that rivals the ones I dined on in Florence and Rome is always top of mind. And as a resident of Boston, Massachusetts and the surrounding areas for almost my entire life, I've had access to some amazing options in a city deeply rooted in history (the oldest restaurant in Boston was even a beloved spot for JFK) — including Italian history.
Boston's North End is its 'Little Italy' and is a hotspot for Italian restaurants — ranging from fancier sit-down spots to more casual finds chock full of history and overflowing with delicious food. The North End's main drag — Hanover Street — is packed with Italian eateries and bakeries that are landmarks for tourists, like Mike's Pastry's massive cannolis, which spawn lines that span blocks. While the more upscale restaurants are admittedly incredible, I've found that the less elaborate the approach, the more I enjoy the food, and one of my favorite spots to grab a bite is a joint called Trattoria Il Panino.
Slightly off the hustle and bustle of Hanover Street, the eatery's menu focuses on family recipes and well-known Italian dishes. Its walls are lined with memorabilia and pictures of memorable patrons, and the dark wood paneling throughout somehow makes its interior cozy, inviting, and lively all at once. While not necessarily unknown, Trattoria Il Panino is one of my go-to old-school joints, focusing on great-tasting food over a buttoned-up attitude.
Boston's old trattoria
Boston's North End spans the northeastern part of the city along the harbor. Besides incredible food, drinks, and desserts, the North End is a historic hub for the city. The area is actually the oldest immigrant neighborhood in the city and is home to the Old North Church (where Paul Revere's famous midnight ride supposedly began). While it's centered around Italian culture now, the North End was initially home to Irish, German, and English immigrants in the 1820s, as Italians didn't begin to arrive until the 1860s.
Trattoria Il Panino claims to be Boston's original trattoria and was opened in the 1980s by restaurateur Frank DePasquale. It's a family-owned joint featuring, "several delicious recipes passed down for generations ... a time capsule back to Italy" (via Trattoria Il Panino). Although it started out in a small space on Parmenter Street, the eatery has since expanded to Hanover by taking over a former cafe. Connecting the two entrances is a patio space featuring heat lamps to keep guests cozy even in the frigid Boston winters.
Like any spot in the North End, last minute reservations are hard to come by. If you're planning on stopping by, make a reservation online in advance — I'd recommend a few weeks to be sure you get a seat, especially for larger parties. The patio is great to eat at during the summer, but its basement tables are also wonderful for a more intimate and quiet dinner for two.
What to order at Trattoria Il Panino
While Trattoria Il Panino boasts an extensive menu filled with wonderful options, I, of course, have my favorites. Pasta is my personal go-to when it comes to dining out, so my Trattoria staples are the North End spicy vodka sauce and gnocchi alla Sorrentina. The vodka sauce is perfectly creamy with just the right amount of spice, and the Sorrentina is a rich tomato sauce topped with pieces of mozzarella. And if you're a gluten-free patron, the eatery is able to swap out each dish's traditional pasta offering for a gluten-free rotini. Plus, my non-gluten-free fellow diners have tried the noodles and have agreed that you'd never be able to tell they were anything other than a classic pasta. To accompany my meal, I'm a big fan of Trattoria's espresso martini, which is equal parts sweet, boozy, and caffeine buzzy. For something more fruity, try the red wine sangria.
Beyond my own favorites, the eatery is known for a few additional dishes. Trattoria Il Panino touts its ravioli porcini and ravioli con aragosta (aka, lobster ravioli) as customer-favorites. Its flaunting of these dishes is backed up by reviews, with one customer writing on Yelp, "The mushroom ravioli with cream truffle sauce was too good for words." Other diners praise the eatery's appetizers, especially the zucchini flowers and the 'Mom's Meatballs and Ricotta.' Additionally, the pistachio martini appears to be a favorite — and it's on my list to try the next time I go.