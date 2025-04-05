The Oldest Restaurant In Boston Was A Beloved Spot For JFK

The Union Oyster House, a National Historic Landmark, holds a place in Kennedy lore. In 2013, the establishment's manager told the Boston University News Service that every year on November 22, the anniversary of JFK's assassination, the restaurant closes the Kennedy Booth to customers. It also places a white rose on the table in remembrance. While the booth is a draw for diners, sitting there has come with challenges, particularly mid-meal interruptions by guests eager to snap photos of its commemorative plaque.

Advertisement

Other members of the Kennedy family, including JFK's brothers Ted and Robert and his sister-in-law Ethel, also ate at the restaurant. In addition, the Union Oyster House has welcomed a long list of notable figures such as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Bill Clinton, Paul Newman, Robin Williams, and Meryl Streep. The award-winning eatery is a beacon for seafood enthusiasts who travel to the City on a Hill. The menu is a celebration of classic recipes, including one of the best clam chowders in the country along with mussels, scallops, lump crab cakes, lobster dishes, and the "catch of the day" straight from the Atlantic. True to its name, the freshly shucked oysters are a focal point, served at the same semicircular oak bar where generations have gathered.

Advertisement

Blending tradition with contemporary food trends, the Union Oyster House continues to deliver warm hospitality and high-quality seafood. Its charm makes it a must-visit destination in Boston — not to mention one of the most famous restaurants in America.