The Oldest Restaurant In Boston Was A Beloved Spot For JFK
Nestled in the heart of Boston, the Union Oyster House stands as a living example of America's rich culinary and historical heritage. Established roughly 200 years ago, it holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the United States. Although the construction date remains unknown, the building was initially a residence before transitioning into various business ventures. In 1771, it became the site where publisher Isaiah Thomas printed "The Massachusetts Spy." Later, in 1796, the exiled Louis-Philippe, who would go on to become King of France, stayed there, offering French lessons to Boston's elite.
The restaurant's rebirth as the Union Oyster House in 1826 marked the beginning of its nearly two-century-long legacy in New England dining. With its dark wood paneling, intimate booths, and commitment to serving fresh seafood, it quickly earned a reputation as a premier destination for locals and travelers. Among its distinguished patrons was John F. Kennedy. Before ascending to the presidency, Kennedy was a frequent Sunday lunch customer, often sitting at booth 18 in the upstairs dining room to enjoy a bowl of lobster stew. Today, this spot is commemorated as "The Kennedy Booth," a tribute to his loyalty to the establishment and deep-rooted connection to his home state.
JFK's enduring presence at the Union Oyster House
The Union Oyster House, a National Historic Landmark, holds a place in Kennedy lore. In 2013, the establishment's manager told the Boston University News Service that every year on November 22, the anniversary of JFK's assassination, the restaurant closes the Kennedy Booth to customers. It also places a white rose on the table in remembrance. While the booth is a draw for diners, sitting there has come with challenges, particularly mid-meal interruptions by guests eager to snap photos of its commemorative plaque.
Other members of the Kennedy family, including JFK's brothers Ted and Robert and his sister-in-law Ethel, also ate at the restaurant. In addition, the Union Oyster House has welcomed a long list of notable figures such as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Bill Clinton, Paul Newman, Robin Williams, and Meryl Streep. The award-winning eatery is a beacon for seafood enthusiasts who travel to the City on a Hill. The menu is a celebration of classic recipes, including one of the best clam chowders in the country along with mussels, scallops, lump crab cakes, lobster dishes, and the "catch of the day" straight from the Atlantic. True to its name, the freshly shucked oysters are a focal point, served at the same semicircular oak bar where generations have gathered.
Blending tradition with contemporary food trends, the Union Oyster House continues to deliver warm hospitality and high-quality seafood. Its charm makes it a must-visit destination in Boston — not to mention one of the most famous restaurants in America.