How Ina Garten Tames Kitchen Clutter With A Trendy Storage Item

A cluttered kitchen is not only a sore sight for the eyes, but can also take away from the joy of cooking. Thankfully, there are lots of simple tips that go a long way in keeping your kitchen space neat, tidy, and clutter-free. One of them comes from none other than celebrity chef Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa is no stranger to cooking or storage tips, inspiring fans to not only prepare delicious food, but also keep their tools organized when they're not in use. Her trick? Use a large basket to store all those bulky and awkward cutting boards.

Typically, chopping boards are stacked on the counter in a messy pile. This not only makes your kitchen feel cluttered, but it also means that the boards take up valuable work area in a room where space is always on a crunch. Additionally, storing them horizontally on top of each other can lead to an accumulation of moisture between the boards (particularly if they're made out of wood), causing them to warp, dry out, and crack. Garten's tip to store them in a basket allows you to arrange them upright, ensuring they get enough air, so they stay in shape for longer.

Why not just store them in a drawer, you ask? That can be tricky too. Depending on the size and number of your boards, you will need a big enough drawer that can accommodate them, and one that's sturdy enough to hold their weight. Plus, why waste that precious storage space when you can simply pop them in an easy-to-access basket instead? With a little thought, you'll find that the basketful of chopping boards can also add aesthetic value to the kitchen.