What Is Calfornia's 'Asian Costco' And Why It's So Unique?

Chances are you've heard of Costco, but what about Resco? Think of it as a warehouse retailer like Costco or Sam's Club, but packed with Asian ingredients and products. The caveat, however, is that you have to live in or travel to Los Angeles to browse the oversized aisles (but it might be worth the trip).

Resco Food Service (the store's full name) has already been dubbed the "Asian Costco" by devoted shoppers. The single location is in the Los Angeles suburb, City of Industry. On the outside, it looks more like a large grocery store compared to Costco's warehouse facade. However, inside, Resco bears the same bulk-stocked shelves you'd expect at your local Costco.

You can buy many Asian ingredients in bulk, and individual pieces and smaller quantities of produce like carrots and snacks like bags of chips. Resco also sells fresh and frozen meats in various cuts, including different types of steaks and thinner cuts of beef for dishes like hot pot. Then there's a variety of produce, like what you expect at any grocery store, and items specific to Asian cuisines. Perhaps the snacks are the best part to browse through. You can find unique items like Lay's chips that taste like pork belly and matcha-flavored Oreos. Dinnerware like ceramic bowls, cookware, seeds to plant in your garden, and frozen treats like dumplings and ice cream sandwiches with red bean paste are also available at Resco.