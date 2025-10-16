Costco Executive Membership: How Much You Really Need To Spend To Break Even

Costco provides some incredible discounts, that's for sure. However, the deals also come at a cost, namely the annual membership fee. This is particularly true for those who spring for the pricier Executive membership. Executive membership provides a variety of benefits, perhaps most importantly, a cashback reward each year. With a little bit of math, it's simple to figure out just how much spending is needed to break even on the upgrade.

Costco's Executive membership provides an annual reward equal to 2% of qualified purchases at the company, up to a whopping $1,250 per year. To earn it, Executive members are charged $130 annually, double the cost of the typical $65 Gold Star membership.

Therefore, to break even compared to an ordinary Costco membership, shoppers would need to buy $3,250 of merchandise per year, which would result in a $65 reward. However, earning a reward large enough to cover the full $130 membership fee would require spending twice that much, $6,500, or roughly $542 per month. Those who want to fully max out the reward at $1,250 would need to spend a hefty $62,500 annually.