The Vintage 1940s Bacon Wrapped Appetizer You Rarely See Anymore

Everyone loves a finger food. But back in the 1940s and '50s, Americans took the concept of bite-sized dining to a whole new level. 'Twas the golden age of cocktail parties, and hors d'oeuvre platters were the all-important complement to all those martinis and old fashioneds guests were throwing back. From beef tongue canapés to all-aspic-everything, many of these once-popular old school appetizers would be considered, shall we say, "interesting" by today's standards (which explains why we rarely see them anymore). If there's one thing that hasn't changed, however, it's how much we love wrapping things up in bacon and eating them with a toothpick.

Case in point? A little dish called rumaki. An iconic app that emerged from the burgeoning tiki-themed dining scene of the era, it consists of chicken livers and water chestnuts marinated in a mixture of soy sauce, ginger, and brown sugar. The ingredients are then wrapped in strips of bacon, skewered with a toothpick, and fried or baked to crispy perfection. Flavor-wise, it combines elements of the sweet, savory, and salty, while texturally, the crunch of the water chestnut and bacon plays off the tenderness of the chicken liver, supplying a satisfying finishing touch.

At the time, the dish's use of bacon as both a structural and flavorful component was quite the innovation, and one that we can still see the influence of in plenty of modern menu items. But what really bolstered its appeal to mid-century diners?