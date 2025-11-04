What Happened To Boarderie Charcuterie & Cheese Boards After Shark Tank?

When the pandemic hit, Aaron and Julie Menitoff were running a wildly successful gourmet catering business based out of South Florida. It was used by household names like Bruce Springsteen and Prince Harry, but like most things around that time, it all came to an abrupt halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though stuck in quarantine, folks were still ordering their charcuterie boards. One of those customers was Rachel Solomon Fascitelli, a New York-based financier who had recently moved back to South Florida with her fiancé, Angel, to quarantine with family. In the face of a changing world, the Menitoffs wanted their business to enter the e-commerce field, and Fascitelli and her soon-to-be husband wanted to help.

The two couples paired up and launched Boarderie, a company that sells fully assembled charcuterie boards and ships them all over the country. In order for the beautifully displayed boards to be as fresh as possible, orders were taken online, fulfilled the following day, and overnighted so that there is a one-day turnaround. It turns out they not only knew how to build the perfect charcuterie board, but they also knew how to sell them. In 2021, their first year of business, the company made $1.8 million and landed deals with Williams Sonoma, DoorDash, and Costco. But as the desire for the product became more and more apparent, the founders decided it was time to put more focus on direct-to-consumer sales. So, they decided to enter the Shark Tank. After the sharks heard these numbers, four of them battled it out for the business.