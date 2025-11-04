What Happened To Boarderie Charcuterie & Cheese Boards After Shark Tank?
When the pandemic hit, Aaron and Julie Menitoff were running a wildly successful gourmet catering business based out of South Florida. It was used by household names like Bruce Springsteen and Prince Harry, but like most things around that time, it all came to an abrupt halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though stuck in quarantine, folks were still ordering their charcuterie boards. One of those customers was Rachel Solomon Fascitelli, a New York-based financier who had recently moved back to South Florida with her fiancé, Angel, to quarantine with family. In the face of a changing world, the Menitoffs wanted their business to enter the e-commerce field, and Fascitelli and her soon-to-be husband wanted to help.
The two couples paired up and launched Boarderie, a company that sells fully assembled charcuterie boards and ships them all over the country. In order for the beautifully displayed boards to be as fresh as possible, orders were taken online, fulfilled the following day, and overnighted so that there is a one-day turnaround. It turns out they not only knew how to build the perfect charcuterie board, but they also knew how to sell them. In 2021, their first year of business, the company made $1.8 million and landed deals with Williams Sonoma, DoorDash, and Costco. But as the desire for the product became more and more apparent, the founders decided it was time to put more focus on direct-to-consumer sales. So, they decided to enter the Shark Tank. After the sharks heard these numbers, four of them battled it out for the business.
What happened to Boarderie on Shark Tank?
When Aaron Metinoff and Rachel Solomon Fascitelli walked onto the "Shark Tank" stage during Season 14, they asked the sharks for $300,000 for 5% equity in Boarderie. They pitched the product as a more modern and convenient option than gift baskets and called it "the first company in the world to bring completely pre-assembled, catering-quality cheese and charcuterie boards nationwide." The duo explained that the boards weren't custom-made but built in an assembly line in a 15,000-square-foot facility that Fascitelli and another shareholder each invested $750,000 into. The equipment in the facility was so specific for their type of production that they could make 3,000 boards a day. They called these tools their "secret sauce" to success, putting them above any competitor who might hope to usurp them.
The boards came in various sizes, though the one they were pitching cost $91 to produce. They sold it wholesale to vendors for $154, who then charged $229. After a killer first year, they projected they would make $4 million in the following year, $400,000 of which would be profit. According to Fascitelli, the company had just launched their website and made $30,000 in the first month but wanted the extra cash in order to invest in product to expand their direct-to-consumer sales.
After Kevin O'Leary offered $300,000 for 17.5% equity, Barbara Corcoran undercut him with an offer of more cash for less equity. Lori Greiner offered $300,000 for 13%, flat out, and when the pair asked if she'd go down to 8%, she offered 12%. Mark Cuban came in to say that he'd do it for 10%, but Greiner ultimately went down to 9% and struck a deal.
Boarderie after Shark Tank
On the "Mitlin Money Mindset" podcast, Rachel Solomon Fascitelli called their post-show relationship with Lori Greiner an "incredible partnership." She said things moved quite quickly after the show, and the deal was promptly secured. That was, at least in part, thanks to Fascitelli's history in finance, as she had compiled a 300-page document with everything investors would need to know. "Lori really understands our customer," Fascitelli said of Greiner's influence on Boarderie's growth after the show. "She's passionate about the product, which is really important to us. I think we're the boots on the ground, but she has a lot of amazing ideas and her exposure, and her audience has been incredible for us."
Fascitelli and Aaron Metinoff's episode aired just before Thanksgiving in 2022, which was perfect timing for their particular product. Boarderie saw a massive bump afterward, earning up to $1 million a week in sales on its website alone, and this lasted all the way through Christmas. Around the same time, their charcuterie boards made it onto Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things list, which further catapulted the brand into the spotlight. The founders could be seen on hit morning television shows like "Today" and "Good Morning America." All of this attention led to an increase in sales by a whopping 1,000%, which helped them score nearly $70 million during their second year of business.
Is Boarderie still in business?
As of 2025, Boarderie is still alive and well! The company has seen continued growth since its appearance on Shark Tank and has expanded its direct-to-consumer sales to include far more than just its three sizes of classic charcuterie board. You can find a board for every occasion, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas charcuterie boards. There's one for birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, weddings, and even a sympathy board. Each themed board comes with colors, flavors, and decorative elements that pertain to your chosen theme. You can even get hunks of cheese in the shape of yours and your lover's initials!
In June 2024, Lori Greiner said in an Instagram post celebrating her partnership with Boarderie that the company had made over $50 million in sales and sold over 300,000 charcuterie boards. It was projected that they would finish out the year with $60 million in sales and 400,000 boards delivered. Rachel Fascitelli ultimately credited the rapid growth with great marketing, which she learned and implemented on her own via online channels and social media. Over 350,000 people are following along with Boarderie's journey on Instagram.
What's next for Boarderie?
In July 2025, Rachel Solomon Fascitelli announced on the "Mitlin Money Mindset" podcast that the Boarderie team was preparing to release a new project: dessert boards! "We've spent over a year and a half developing the most exceptional dessert product you've ever seen, with [over 38] different ingredients," she said. She explained that the dessert boards included custom-developed recipes with chefs and bakers, eight different flavors of chocolate truffles, a variety of chocolate barks, six different flavors of brownies, and a chocolate smash filled with candy. "We really scoured the country for the best of the best. ... If you're looking for a large variety of very high-end, extraordinarily delicious desserts, there is nothing on the market like this," Fascitelli said.
Though she didn't give an exact date for the dessert boards' release, she did insist that they would be available before the holidays this year (though they are not currently available on Boarderie's website as of October 2025). While this may be the next big venture for the company, Fascitelli said they don't plan to stop here. "We want to be the largest edible gifting company in America," she claimed before explaining that they hope to tap into other edible gift categories.