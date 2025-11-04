The Hands Down Best Fresh Grocery Store Cinnamon Rolls (They're In A Pool Of Frosting)

Unless you're a proficient baker or have a real passion for it, making cinnamon rolls from scratch can be a needlessly long and complex affair. There are several steps involved and the dough must be allowed to rest twice, meaning you're going to spend hours preparing a single batch. Besides, when you consider just how many great ready-to-eat options are out there, you'll find that there really isn't any need to go through all that hassle.

To make things even easier, Mashed tasted and ranked seven store-bought cinnamon rolls to find the best one, so you can cut to the chase and get straight to the fluffy, gooey, spicy goodness. And, sitting right at the top are the cinnamon rolls from Sprouts. They hit all the right notes, and are the perfect embodiment of what truly tasty cinnamon rolls should be. When it comes to defining a good cinnamon roll, there are a few crucial characteristics to keep in mind and, unsurprisingly, the Sprouts variety have them all and then some.

These cinnamon rolls boast a nicely tight spiral, while the spicy sugar and cinnamon filling inside is generous and gooey, and the dough itself is soft and fluffy but with just enough flakiness to ensure the rolls don't feel mushy. The best part is the thick blanket of frosting covering the cinnamon rolls. This delectable topper keeps the dough moist and soft, and its subtle notes of vanilla complement the cinnamon sugar, making for a tastier bite.