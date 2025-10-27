We Tried And Ranked 7 Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls — Here's The Best One

Even making an easy cinnamon roll recipe from scratch is a bummer when you consider how many different kinds of store-bought cinnamon rolls are out in the world. Even the pop-and-bake cinnamon rolls take time and make a mess of your countertop. Why would you fire up your oven and risk stumbling into the mistakes everyone makes when making cinnamon rolls if you could buy them pre-made instead? It's the home cook's answer to baking smarter, not harder ... Only in this case, there's no baking involved whatsoever.

If you haven't gazed at the glazed wonder that is the grocery store cinnamon roll market lately, let me tell you: There are some real dazzlers taking up shelf space these days. It makes choosing a proper treat all the more difficult, though it also provides a glut of great options in case your first choice turns out to be a sugar-coated dud.

I scooped up all the cinnamon rolls I could find, apologized to my circulatory system, and took a bite of seven different selections to get a grip on the best rolls around. The sugar flowed, the buzz ensued, and the impending crash was well worth the trouble, because now I know which cinnamon rolls rock and which ones fall flat on their frosted faces.