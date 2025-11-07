How To Keep Your Serrated Knife Razor-Sharp Without Ruining It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With proper care and maintenance, your quality kitchen knives really can last a lifetime. While you may be familiar with using a whetstone to keep your chef's knife in tip-top shape, that serrated knife always feels like another story. Some folks may be stuck in the "I'll just buy a new one" mentality, but restoring your serrated blade to its former glory can be done fairly easily with a little bit of patience and the proper tools.

Your serrated knife typically needs less attention than your chef's knife or paring knife, as a large proportion of the blade is kept from hitting the cutting board and mostly works through food stuffs. However, when it does need sharpening up, you're going to want to use a honing rod. Honing is different from sharpening: while the latter is intended to remove metal, honing is done fairly regularly as a way to realign edges so they stay at peak sharpness. There are steel hones which work better for softer knives, and diamond coated rods which can be used for dull knives that need actual sharpening, but ceramic rods are excellent for regular maintenance. Ceramic honing rods are harder than most steel knives by upwards of four times, ensuring that they will work for pretty much anything you've got in your knife block.