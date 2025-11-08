This Countertop Style Is A Big No-No According To The Property Brothers

Picking the countertop material for your kitchen can be a tricky process that not only affects the practicality of your cooking experience but can also play a huge part in the overall aesthetics of the room. Not to mention its general upkeep and lifespan to consider too. Thankfully, the Property Brothers have some advice on the matter. In an interview with HGTV, brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott suggest avoiding laminate when it comes to picking the material for your kitchen countertops — it's a kitchen design trend they simply can't get behind. "It frustrates me to no end when people spend their budget on a product, like laminate, that automatically seems dated — it's like throwing money away," Drew stated. And his brother Jonathan agrees, noting that laminate simply does not compare to the visual appeal of counters made from materials like stone, Corian, or butcher blocks. In fact, laminate countertops reduce the overall value of a house, he adds.

There are other functional downsides to laminate countertops as well. While laminate is a cheap countertop material that may seem enticing and budget friendly at first, it's not always worth it. For starters, laminate is made with plastic that's laid over kraft paper or a particleboard. Because these materials aren't very sturdy, laminate countertops are extremely susceptible to damage in the form of cracks, scratches, and general wear and tear. Laminate countertops also don't react well with water, which can seep into the material and cause bubbles to form. Furthermore, laminate countertops aren't compatible with heat either. That means you'll never be able to place items like hot utensils directly on your kitchen counters — you'll find that they'll quickly look uneven and warped if you do so.