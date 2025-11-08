This Countertop Style Is A Big No-No According To The Property Brothers
Picking the countertop material for your kitchen can be a tricky process that not only affects the practicality of your cooking experience but can also play a huge part in the overall aesthetics of the room. Not to mention its general upkeep and lifespan to consider too. Thankfully, the Property Brothers have some advice on the matter. In an interview with HGTV, brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott suggest avoiding laminate when it comes to picking the material for your kitchen countertops — it's a kitchen design trend they simply can't get behind. "It frustrates me to no end when people spend their budget on a product, like laminate, that automatically seems dated — it's like throwing money away," Drew stated. And his brother Jonathan agrees, noting that laminate simply does not compare to the visual appeal of counters made from materials like stone, Corian, or butcher blocks. In fact, laminate countertops reduce the overall value of a house, he adds.
There are other functional downsides to laminate countertops as well. While laminate is a cheap countertop material that may seem enticing and budget friendly at first, it's not always worth it. For starters, laminate is made with plastic that's laid over kraft paper or a particleboard. Because these materials aren't very sturdy, laminate countertops are extremely susceptible to damage in the form of cracks, scratches, and general wear and tear. Laminate countertops also don't react well with water, which can seep into the material and cause bubbles to form. Furthermore, laminate countertops aren't compatible with heat either. That means you'll never be able to place items like hot utensils directly on your kitchen counters — you'll find that they'll quickly look uneven and warped if you do so.
What kitchen countertops to opt for instead of laminate
When it comes to picking the best material for your kitchen countertops, budget no doubt plays an important role in the decision making process. Materials like marble and quartz might seem easy on the eyes, but they are not going to come cheap. And that's why many buyers gravitate toward laminate countertops in the first place: they give you the finish of a more expensive material without the hefty price tag.
With that said, if you do have the budget for it, the Property Brothers suggest opting for a countertop made from quartz that has a honed, more matte-like finish. Despite not being as cheap as laminate countertops, these quartz countertops look elegant, giving your kitchen some depth and texture. Plus, they are pretty durable as well.
However, if you're operating on a tight budget, there are some other fantastic alternatives to laminate as well. For example, try opting for tile countertops instead. Tiles come in a variety of different colors and patterns which can add character to your kitchen. Think geometric or graphic tiles — after all, they are an 80's kitchen trend that's already making a stylish comeback. And they are pretty durable, easy to maintain, and affordable too. While laminates cost between $8 to $40 per square foot, ceramic tiles fall within the $10 to $35 range. If you're up for a little bit of effort, you can also make a DIY terrazzo countertop. Since they're made by blending concrete with other elements like glass, terrazzo countertops are sturdy and can handle heat well. The best part? If you do it yourself, you could also save a lot of money on the countertops.