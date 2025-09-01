Old-School '80s Kitchen Trends That Are Making Stylish Comebacks

In the realm of design, fashion isn't the only area where trends are often cyclical, going out of style only to reemerge a few decades later as the new must have look. Interior trends behave in exactly the same way. Given a bit of time, what was once deemed cringeworthy and dated becomes something refreshing and different. Take a trip down memory lane by checking out what kitchens looked like the year you were born, then consider weaving in some retro elements for a fun, refreshed kitchen that's a joy to cook in.

For quite some time now, many kitchen trends have been fairly one note, with spaces that have sleek surfaces and color palettes largely devoid of any color at all — white on white on white, with perhaps a little marble thrown in. People are looking for a little more personality in their kitchens lately, and they're turning to the '80s for inspiration (after all, there are many foods from the '80s that are becoming popular once more, so it only makes sense for kitchen interiors to follow suit).

It's time to embrace the past by weaving in a few '80s touches into your kitchen. Add a splash of color, swap out those subway tiles for a bolder option, and don't be afraid to have a little fun with it all. Even simply adding some old-school kitchen items can make a huge difference to the look and feel of your kitchen.