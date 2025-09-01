Old-School '80s Kitchen Trends That Are Making Stylish Comebacks
In the realm of design, fashion isn't the only area where trends are often cyclical, going out of style only to reemerge a few decades later as the new must have look. Interior trends behave in exactly the same way. Given a bit of time, what was once deemed cringeworthy and dated becomes something refreshing and different. Take a trip down memory lane by checking out what kitchens looked like the year you were born, then consider weaving in some retro elements for a fun, refreshed kitchen that's a joy to cook in.
For quite some time now, many kitchen trends have been fairly one note, with spaces that have sleek surfaces and color palettes largely devoid of any color at all — white on white on white, with perhaps a little marble thrown in. People are looking for a little more personality in their kitchens lately, and they're turning to the '80s for inspiration (after all, there are many foods from the '80s that are becoming popular once more, so it only makes sense for kitchen interiors to follow suit).
It's time to embrace the past by weaving in a few '80s touches into your kitchen. Add a splash of color, swap out those subway tiles for a bolder option, and don't be afraid to have a little fun with it all. Even simply adding some old-school kitchen items can make a huge difference to the look and feel of your kitchen.
Geometric or graphic tiles
For a while, you could hardly envision a kitchen renovation that didn't incorporate subway tile. And even if a slightly different option was chosen for a backsplash, they tended to be relatively neutral in terms of the color palette and shape — something that blended into the kitchen and didn't really catch your eye. With the resurgence of the '80s penchant for geometric, graphic tiles, that's about to change. Whether you opt for something with triangles, hexagons, or circles, or go in a more botanical direction with a floral print, bolder is better in this case. They'll add some visual interest to your kitchen, particularly if you opt for a pattern that includes some brighter hues.
If you like the idea of geometric or graphic tiles in theory but worry they'll look overwhelming in your kitchen (particularly if it's a smaller space), fear not — the best thing about taking inspiration from the past is that you can tweak it to your modern needs. One of the easiest ways to temper the look is to find a pattern in a color palette that's a bit softer with slightly less contrast, like a pale yellow geometric print on a cream background. You don't necessarily have to go for neon shades. And even if you have tile in a few spots, like your backsplash and your flooring, you don't need to make a statement with both. Try pairing a more neutral backsplash with a bold floor tile, or vice versa.
Color, color, color!
The sleek kitchens with minimalist color palettes might be a thing of the past — bid farewell to the all-white kitchen that always seems one stain away from ruin. Instead, embrace a whole lot of color, just like they did in the '80s. Luckily, this trend is coming back in style in a few ways, so you can add in your hue of choice.
For those who prefer a softer look in their space, consider leaning into a pastel color palette. For example, Martha Stewart shared a vintage snap on her Instagram page in which she was cooking in a space that had powder blue tiles along the wall and on the countertop. You could also opt for a soft mint, sage green, blush pink, lavender, or whatever pastel hue you love. A simple coat of paint is an easy way to refresh your space, and most pastel shades pair beautifully with the neutral tones that might already be present in your kitchen. On the other side of the color spectrum, vibrant hues like yellow, orange and red were popular in the '80s and might be the energizing change of pace you need in your kitchen.
If you're not interested in painting your space, you could also introduce your '80s-inspired color of choice to the cabinetry, backsplash, flooring, countertops, or even a few retro appliances. Even small changes like adding in some linens and accessories in a different hue can make a visual impact.
Oak cabinetry
For quite some time now, the quickest way to make your kitchen look dated was to keep the original oak cabinetry from the '80s or '90s. Countless homeowners either swapped out their oak cabinetry entirely for something cooler toned or, for a budget-friendly solution, splashed some paint or stain on the cabinets to give them a quick face lift. However, what was once dated has now become desirable. Oak adds a certain warmth and coziness to a space, due to both the tone and the wood grain's visibility.
That doesn't mean you need to source original '80s cabinets to put in your modern home though — like any other element of your home's interior, you can (and should) put your own twist on it. If you like the look of oak wood but aren't a fan of vintage cabinet facades, consider using oak with a more modern cabinet shape, like a flat front option. If wood grain is your jam but the warm oak tone feels dated rather than nostalgic for you, sanding it down and adding a different gloss or stain could help align it better with your taste, either adding some lightness or coolness to the oak's tone. Finally, one of the most effective and simple ways to update your cabinetry is by switching out the hardware. Swap out those drawer pulls or knobs for a whole new look.
Curved elements
When you think of '80s interior design trends, chances are, your mind immediately envisions all those curved shapes and the sense of softness that's so different from the sleek, sharp lines of a modern, minimalist kitchen. And there are plenty of options to can integrate this trend into your space in both big and small ways.
To go all in, consider switching up your rectangular or square island for something with curved edges or adding an arch to existing doorways for major style statements. Likewise, you might want to trade out your table for an oval shape or find chairs, counter stools or bar stools that have curved design elements. Or for a subtler take, select pieces with fluted detailing — from a credenza to store your kitchenwares to cabinet fronts.
Finally, accessories and fixtures are another way to bring curved shapes into your kitchen. Toss the boring builder-grade light fixtures for options that include rounded shapes and give your space a soft glow. Curved shapes create a particular kind of flow in a space and make everything feel a bit more organic. They can work beautifully to soften the angular elements of your space and introduce visual interest.
Maximalist accents
Finishing touches and accent pieces are what really elevate a space from ordinary to extraordinary, and the kitchen is no different. If re-tiling your kitchen, swapping out large furniture pieces, or completely changing your cabinetry sounds like too much of a commitment, embracing maximalist accents is the perfect way to weave in '80s inspiration in a more subtle way.
One of the easiest ways to bring a vintage feel into your kitchen is to add some eye-catching wallpaper. If you find wallpaper you adore, don't limit yourself to the walls. A splash of print on your walls can be an effective refresh, but you could also paper the interior of your cabinets or even the ceiling of your space for a fun twist. Another '80s classic, chintz upholstery, can be integrated in a few different ways. You could reupholster existing stools or chairs in your vintage-inspired fabric of choice, toss some floral curtains up, or even just add in a few dish towels or a tablecloth.
Finally, sprinkle in a few accent pieces with an '80s feel, like a geometric-print tray, a curved vase, a floral cooking utensil holder, whatever strikes your fancy. While going overboard can make your space feel visually busy and a little chaotic, a few carefully placed pieces bring in that retro feel and add some personality to your kitchen.