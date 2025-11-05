The First Taste Of The Starbucks Holiday Menu Is Here—and It's An Unexpected Delight

Now that Halloween is out of the way and the temperatures are finally dropping outside, it feels like the holiday season can officially begin. Right on cue, the warm flavors of fall will almost magically transform into winter holiday treats at Starbucks cafes everywhere this week. Many fan-favorite holiday drinks are returning to the menu, including the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Chai. And what would the holidays be without a Peppermint Mocha to wash it all down with? Not to mention the Cranberry Bliss Bar habit that I'm looking forward to picking up again this year.

However, unlike in years past, the full holiday menu will not be immediately available when stores open on November 6. Instead, the returning holiday food and drinks will be available first, and the new holiday menu items will roll out in several stages over the next two weeks. And let me be the first to say — the newest holiday beverages are worth the wait. Leading up to the launch, I was invited to taste all of the new menu offerings that are arriving this month, including the first two items that will be available immediately.

Starting on Thursday, November 6, Starbucks' festive red and green cup designs (inspired by the baristas' colorful aprons) will replace its traditional white cups for the season, along with a few other treats. Here's what you can expect.