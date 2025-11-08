The Up-And-Coming Burrito Chain You'll See Everywhere In 2026
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the United States, and according to Pew Research, one out of 10 restaurants in the country serves it. You can dine at restaurants that are traditional and serve up food indistinguishable from what you would eat in specific regions of Mexico, or there's the option of fast casual joints like Chipotle that take inspiration from the cuisine. There are quite a few newer chains in the latter category that have been expanding rapidly in the past few years — and one of these fast-casual chains you'll likely be seeing a lot more of in 2026 is Barrio Burrito Bar.
Barrio Burrito Bar actually has Canadian origins, and the first location opened up in Toronto in 2005. In 2020, it expanded to the United States as BurritoBar and later changed to its current name. This restaurant chain falls under the "Mexican-inspired" category, as it serves up Tex-Mex, a cuisine subcategory with a complicated history.
You might not be familiar with the brand yet, as only 13 stores are currently open and operational in the U.S. These include locations in the Midwest and on the East Coast as well as one in Hawaii. However, you'll be seeing a lot more of it next year, as last year the company signed 750 franchising deals. In June 2025, it announced more than 370 more in the United States, specifically in the states of Alabama, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York. International expansion is also part of the chain's plans, with franchise agreements arranged in Punjab, India, and the United Arab Emirates.
What to expect from Barrio Burrito Bar
Operating as a franchise has helped the burrito chain expand in the U.S. relatively quickly. Part of the restaurant's appeal is the "build your own" menu, which allows customers to choose what they want inside their bowl, taco, or burrito. This model works really well in other fast-casuals like Chipotle and Cava, as it allows customers with different dietary restrictions and food preferences to adjust their orders accordingly. The restaurant describes its offering as "Tex-Mex, your way!" So don't expect a menu that stays true to Mexican cuisine.
Customers have the opportunity to pick their own proteins, toppings, salsa, and extra sauces; for example, proteins include more traditional options like carnitas and barbacoa, but there's also the unconventional offerings, such as crunchy chicken or veggie grounds. You can choose a classic red salsa, or go in a totally different direction with the meal and top with BBQ or jerk sauce. Beyond the main dishes, the menu also features sides like chips and salsa, queso, or guacamole, and Extreme Fries (loaded with toppings). To drink, there's the Mexican soda, Jarritos, and to finish the meal with something sweet, there are churros.
How does this compare to similar fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurants? Chipotle Mexican Grill and Qdoba Mexican Eats are among its big-name competitors, but Barrio Burrito Bar differentiates itself in several ways. While many chains offer burritos, bowls, and tacos, Barrio Burrito stands out with specialty sauces, distinctive toppings (like pickled onions, crushed chips, and pickled jalapeño), and a greater diversity of proteins, including crunchy chicken and bang bang shrimp.