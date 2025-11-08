The Up-And-Coming Burrito Chain You'll See Everywhere In 2026

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the United States, and according to Pew Research, one out of 10 restaurants in the country serves it. You can dine at restaurants that are traditional and serve up food indistinguishable from what you would eat in specific regions of Mexico, or there's the option of fast casual joints like Chipotle that take inspiration from the cuisine. There are quite a few newer chains in the latter category that have been expanding rapidly in the past few years — and one of these fast-casual chains you'll likely be seeing a lot more of in 2026 is Barrio Burrito Bar.

Barrio Burrito Bar actually has Canadian origins, and the first location opened up in Toronto in 2005. In 2020, it expanded to the United States as BurritoBar and later changed to its current name. This restaurant chain falls under the "Mexican-inspired" category, as it serves up Tex-Mex, a cuisine subcategory with a complicated history.

You might not be familiar with the brand yet, as only 13 stores are currently open and operational in the U.S. These include locations in the Midwest and on the East Coast as well as one in Hawaii. However, you'll be seeing a lot more of it next year, as last year the company signed 750 franchising deals. In June 2025, it announced more than 370 more in the United States, specifically in the states of Alabama, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York. International expansion is also part of the chain's plans, with franchise agreements arranged in Punjab, India, and the United Arab Emirates.