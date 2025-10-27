11 Booming Chain Restaurants You're Going To See Everywhere In 2026
While the chain restaurant status quo may be in a pretty perpetual state of change, some particularly noteworthy shakeups hit the industry in 2025. Among 13 chain restaurants that lost a bunch of locations in 2025, for example, were heavy hitters like Denny's and TGI Fridays. Even McDonald's struggled, experiencing its largest drop in revenue since the pandemic, in addition to less traffic than expected after the long-awaited return of the Snack Wrap. It's safe to say, then, that the business of running a chain restaurant changed more significantly in 2025 than in the past few years prior. Such times of change, however, provide unique opportunities for fresh faces and underdogs to ascend to new heights. Accordingly, some perhaps unexpected chain restaurants made notable gains in 2025, paving the way for major expansions heading into the following year.
Each of the following is a restaurant chain that grew considerably over the course of 2025, with plans to open plenty of new locations in 2026. Simply put, there's a good chance you're going to start seeing these restaurants everywhere before long. Some of these chains are regionally established names going through periods of unprecedented growth, while others are up-and-comers about to debut on the national stage in a big way. Based on these simple criteria, this list compiles what will become some of the fastest-rising names in the chain restaurant world over the course of 2026.
1. Culver's
Midwest burger spot Culver's ranked on the Mashed list of regional fast food chains we wish were everywhere in 2023. At that time, the footprint of the Culver's chain technically encompassed 24 states, but its presence was considerably greater in the Midwest than any other region of the U.S. That was still generally the case in 2025, but less so than just two years prior — its reach had expanded to 26 states, and new locations for the year included restaurants in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Also in 2025, Culver's revealed that its total number of new openings for the year would add up to between 50 and 60 restaurants in total. That pace is expected to continue in 2026. Future locations with plans already in place will be in Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas. Plus, Culver's will grow further in the Southern states it prioritized in 2025, and, of course, significant expansion through the Midwest is in the works as well. Culver's may still retain some of its regionality, but in 2026, its signature ButterBurgers and frozen custard will be available to a wider customer base than ever before. Lovers of high-quality fast food in the South, the Southwest, and even regions of the Midwest without a Culver's nearby previously can look forward to the beloved chain's rapid expansion in 2026.
2. Houston TX Hot Chicken
The Nashville hot chicken boom was already squarely in the rearview mirror as of 2025. Nevertheless, still riding the wave of hot chicken's explosion in popularity years prior was Dave's Hot Chicken, which was a chain restaurant that started popping up everywhere in 2025. Also thriving despite the fact its signature offering is no longer trendy, per se, is Houston TX Hot Chicken.
Founder and former race car driver Edmond Barseghian opened the first Houston TX Hot Chicken not in Houston but Las Vegas — a strategic choice based on the fact nearby Los Angeles was flooded with hot chicken options, but the Las Vegas market was lacking. As of late 2025, just four years after its founding, the chain's footprint was projected to reach a total of 34 restaurants. Heading into 2026, plans are already in place for an additional 15 to 20 locations. With that said, that number will most likely grow, thanks to the chain's acquisition by Roark Capital for approximately $1 billion. Among the chains also owned by the private equity firm are heavy hitters like Dunkin', Sonic, Arby's, and even Culver's. Under this new ownership, Houston TX Hot Chicken is expected to grow at a rate of between 50 and 60 new locations per year after 2026. In the year leading up to this anticipated milestone, then, it's likely Houston TX Hot Chicken will just about double in size, kicking off a major expansion commensurate with its $1 billion price tag.
3. Barrio Burrito Bar
Chipotle-esque burrito and bowl chain barBURRITO first opened in Toronto in 2005 and grew to more than 375 locations across Canada. Meanwhile, its American counterpart began operating in the U.S. under the name BURRITOBAR in 2020, before transitioning to the name Barrio Burrito Bar in 2024. Heading into the final quarter of 2025, Barrio Burrito Bar consisted of just 12 U.S. locations, but that number will grow significantly during the following year.
Key to Barrio Burrito Bar's expansion are master franchise agreements, through which franchisees gain the rights to the chain's operation on a state-by-state or regional basis. The 12 Barrio Burrito Bar locations as of 2025 encompass Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Delaware, Florida, Connecticut, and Hawaii. Thanks to master franchise agreements in 17 states — some of which are divided by region — commitments are in place for more than 1,500 new locations. The chain's master franchisee in Pennsylvania, for example, signed on for 135 restaurants alone. Also adding significantly to the total are 107 planned locations in North Carolina. Of course, likely just a fraction of that 1,500 will open in 2026, but the number of new Barrio Burrito Bars could still exceed 100 or even number in the hundreds depending on how quickly its master franchisees can fast track the new restaurants. So, while Barrio Burrito Bar may be largely a Canadian curiosity for most Americans as of 2025's end, its expansion is set to kick into high gear starting in 2026.
4. Port of Subs
Of all the chains expected to balloon in size in 2025, Port of Subs is the oldest, even if its name might not ring a bell to most of the country. Port of Subs was founded in Reno, Nevada in 1972, and started franchising in 1985. As of late 2025, the chain had grown to about 135 locations, albeit congregated in Western states, with one Minnesota restaurant marking its easternmost outpost. That said, the Port of Subs brand was acquired by Area 15 Ventures in 2023, and its new owners plan on taking the brand fully national.
Akin to Barrio Burrito Bar's master franchise model, Port of Subs' expansion will be led by regional developers, each of whom will spearhead a significant expansion in the region over which they have dominion. In mid-2025 alone, Port of Subs inked deals with regional developers for 40 new locations across Denver and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex; 50 new locations in Arizona; and 20 new locations in Virginia. So, states like Arizona and Colorado may already have a few Port of Subs restaurants, but the chain's footprint in such locations will soon expand considerably. And in states like Texas and Virginia, the chain is about to debut in a big way. Even if all of its planned locations won't be completed in 2026 alone, these deals ensure that 2026 will see what will most likely become Port of Subs' most significant expansion since its founding more than 50 years ago.
5. Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette was founded not in France but in South Korea, and as of 2025, operates 4,000 locations across 14 countries on three different continents. As an Asian company, North America has not been its primary focus for most of its existence — its footprint in the U.S. consists of over 250 locations in total. But that's about to change, as Paris Baguette plans on opening 1,000 new bakeries by 2030, with the majority of that expansion slated to take place in the U.S.
About halfway through 2025, Paris Baguette had secured deals for 170 new U.S. franchises, and it had already opened 19 locations during just that first half of the year. Even greater growth is projected for 2026, during which the company will aim to open at least 150 new units. Part of that planned growth includes outposts in eight new states, which will bring the total number of states with a Paris Baguette to 34. Fueling this rapid expansion is the construction of a manufacturing plant in Burleson, Texas. While it won't be completed until 2027, it will become the company's largest production facility overseas. Simply put, Paris Baguette has big plans for the American market, and 2026 will mark the start of its ambitious expansion.
6. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
Since its inception in the 1950s, Denny's has gone through its fair share of ups and downs. In 2024 and 2025, the diner chain experienced a marked downturn, closing about 180 locations in those two years alone. One way the Denny's company is looking to counteract its struggles is through the expansion of Keke's Breakfast Cafe, a brand it acquired in 2022 for $82.5 million. Compared to the old-school vibe of Denny's, Keke's Breakfast Cafe is a relatively modern diner concept, serving the sorts of creative, Instagrammable entrees increasing numbers of customers may well expect from diners nowadays.
At the time of its acquisition, Keke's Breakfast Cafe consisted of a pretty sizable 52 locations, albeit relegated entirely to Florida. While 2023 and 2024 were relatively quiet years, approximately 20 new Keke's Breakfast Cafes came to fruition in 2025, including outposts in states like Colorado, Georgia, and Tennessee. Keke's Breakfast Cafe intends to increase its rate of growth by between 25% and 30% heading into 2026. Already, a few locations are in the works for California, expanding the chain's reach to another new state. In the realm of breakfast and brunch chains, then, Keke's Breakfast Cafe is looking to become a leading player through aggressive expansion it initiated in 2025 and plans to grow further in 2026.
7. El Pollo Loco
For Californians and residents of some nearby states, El Pollo Loco may already be a part of the everyday chain restaurant landscape. Its total number of locations sits at around 500, with nearly 400 of those restaurants in California. In 2025, El Pollo Loco managed to secure about 10 new locations. Even if that number isn't necessarily gargantuan, it marked the company's most significant growth in three years.
That's just the start of what the company sees as a continuing trend. Heading into 2026, El Pollo Loco hopes to double its rate of expansion, with new openings planned for states like Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. So, not only is El Pollo Loco looking at an increase in its total size, but its footprint is expanding significantly outside of its California home base. Key to the company's success during a time when even some of the biggest chain restaurants struggled was so-called targeted discounting. That meant not lowering the prices of menu items across the board but regularly offering deals on specific items or through specific apps. The company also optimized how its stores operated and even managed to secure new leases in buildings formerly operated by other restaurants, reducing the overhead required to revamp them into El Pollo Loco locations. Thanks to these sorts of savvy business practices, El Pollo Loco is on pace for 2026 to be a year it expands across the country at a perhaps unprecedented rate.
8. Big Chicken
Shaq isn't just a Papa John's guy. Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is the namesake of a huge Papa John's pizza that got everyone talking, and he's also a co-founder of fast food chicken chain Big Chicken. For a fast food business, it's relatively new, first opening in 2018. Despite its young age, thanks to some of the big names behind it — also including major brand development company Authentic Brands Group, and as of 2025, restaurant chain conglomerate Craveworthy Brands — Big Chicken is about to grow pretty significantly in 2026 and beyond.
As of August 2025, Big Chicken had 350 new locations in its development pipeline. Following such a sizable expansion, the chain will have increased its total number of locations about tenfold. That said, Big Chicken is already in 17 states, with an additional location in England and outposts on Carnival cruise ships too. So, with a significant geographical footprint, Big Chicken's 350-location expansion is largely a matter of growing in some of its existing markets rather than breaking completely new ground. Of course, only some of those planned 350 restaurants will come to fruition in 2026, with the chain's current goal standing at 275 total locations by 2029. But with such rapid growth already in the works approaching 2025's end, 2026 will mark the start of Big Chicken's anticipated rise from regional curiosity to player on the international stage.
9. Zaxby's
The chicken sandwich wars may be a relic of years past, but chicken chains on the whole are as hot of a commodity as they've ever been — the respective successes of Houston TX Hot Chicken and Shaq's Big Chicken are testament to that fact. Also on the ups is Zaxby's. Unlike both Houston TX Hot Chicken and Big Chicken, Zaxby's is hardly new, with origins dating back to the early 1990s. Nevertheless, 2025 was a big year for Zaxby's, and its upward trajectory is something the chicken tender chain plans on carrying into the following year.
One of the keys behind the 2025 success of Zaxby's was expansion into new markets. On the whole, Zaxby's is concentrated predominately in the South, so key to its ongoing growth are new restaurants in regions like the Southwest and Midwest. By the end of 2025, Zaxby's will have opened 50 new locations, and the chain plans on growing that number in 2026. Furthermore, its slate of new and planned openings includes restaurants in six new states, adding up to a total of 19 states with Zaxby's restaurants in operation or on the way. Indiana is one Midwestern state in which Zaxby's will expand in 2026, and it's eyeing nearby states like Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin too. So even if Zaxby's is nothing new to plenty of Southerners, it's the rest of the country that's about to become well acquainted with the chicken tender chain come 2026.
10. Moxies
In the U.S., Moxies is a small, boutique restaurant chain. Its reach encompasses 58 locations in North America since its founding in 1986, though 49 of those are in Canada. With that said, its Canadian success is thanks to a commitment to quality unusual even for a chain that specializes in upscale brunch and elevated dining. Executive chef Brandon Thordarson's resume includes a stint as head chef at the Monachyle Mhor Hotel in Scotland's award-winning restaurant, as well as work on a menu for Canada's James Beard House. On the strength of its chef-driven food and drink offerings, Moxies made some gains in the U.S. market in 2025, and its growth in 2026 will continue that stateside expansion.
Prior to 2025, Moxies' footprint in the U.S. was relegated to just Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, and Texas. The first Moxies in Washington D.C. will open in November of 2025, and additional locations in states both new and established are on their way. In 2026, Moxies will expand to Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood and Nashville, Tennessee. Additional locations are also coming to West Palm Beach, Florida and Austin, Texas. The Moxies approach, then, is clearly focused on quality over quantity, targeting cities known for their dining scenes. So if there's not a location nearby even after its 2026 expansion, Moxies could still become a spot for quality eats during a trip to one of multiple major U.S. travel destinations.
11. Whataburger
On the Mashed list of the best regional chains in every state, Whataburger represents Texas. Just as In-N-Out is synonymous with California, Whataburger is inextricable from its popularity in the Lone Star State. Also like In-N-Out, which is increasingly expanding outside of its California home, Whataburger is gradually creeping into markets outside of Texas.
Whataburger's 2025 growth revolved largely around expansion in existing markets outside its home state, with new locations in places like Georgia and North Carolina — both of which hosted a fair number of Whataburger restaurants prior, but which represent a strategy focused on an expanded reach. Plans for 2026 include even further expansion outside of its home base, in states like Florida, Nevada, South Carolina, and New Mexico. Naturally, new Whataburgers are still planned for Texas as well, but it is growth elsewhere that will define its 2026 trajectory. Less so than ever before, then, will Whataburger be Texas-specific, following its 2025 expansion and planned 2026 push across the rest of the country.