11 Booming Chain Restaurants You're Going To See Everywhere In 2026

While the chain restaurant status quo may be in a pretty perpetual state of change, some particularly noteworthy shakeups hit the industry in 2025. Among 13 chain restaurants that lost a bunch of locations in 2025, for example, were heavy hitters like Denny's and TGI Fridays. Even McDonald's struggled, experiencing its largest drop in revenue since the pandemic, in addition to less traffic than expected after the long-awaited return of the Snack Wrap. It's safe to say, then, that the business of running a chain restaurant changed more significantly in 2025 than in the past few years prior. Such times of change, however, provide unique opportunities for fresh faces and underdogs to ascend to new heights. Accordingly, some perhaps unexpected chain restaurants made notable gains in 2025, paving the way for major expansions heading into the following year.

Each of the following is a restaurant chain that grew considerably over the course of 2025, with plans to open plenty of new locations in 2026. Simply put, there's a good chance you're going to start seeing these restaurants everywhere before long. Some of these chains are regionally established names going through periods of unprecedented growth, while others are up-and-comers about to debut on the national stage in a big way. Based on these simple criteria, this list compiles what will become some of the fastest-rising names in the chain restaurant world over the course of 2026.