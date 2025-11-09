The Vintage Spaghetti Dish You Rarely See On Dinner Tables Today

Pasta comes in all forms, whether it's decadent caramelles or your grandma's made-from-scratch lasagna. Some dishes come and go, however, including the many vintage pasta dishes that you don't see often these days (don't worry, lasagna will never go out of style). One dish that has seemingly disappeared from today's dinner tables is spaghetti Aquitania. There's a good chance you haven't tried it or even heard of it until reading this.

Think of spaghetti Aquitania as a casserole of sorts. It was quite popular in the 1940s after appearing in the cookbook "Caruso Recipes for Spaghetti, Elbow Macaroni, and Egg Noodles." It's an Italian-American recipe that you'd probably never find in Italy, but certainly could still make today, no matter where you reside. Perhaps what makes spaghetti Aquitania so unique is the seemingly random ingredients that go into the dish. Cottage cheese is all the rage these days, but the ingredient made its way into pasta dishes back in the 1940s, too. The recipe also calls for parsley, mint, or green bell pepper, a curious directive that suggests its inclusion is intended as a pop of color instead of for flavor. Other ingredients include breadcrumbs, carrots, onion, pimento peppers, and crushed nuts. Sounds a little strange, right?