The No-Nonsense Burger Joint With Just 3 Options On Its Menu

When you walk into a restaurant, you most likely expect a decent-sized menu with plenty of options. Sometimes, however, a large menu means a restaurant doesn't have a focus or doesn't cook everything fresh. Of course, that's not always the case, but when an eatery has very limited selections, it's probably because those dishes are solid. Case in point: NADC Burger, which only has three main items on its menu.

NADC Burger (which stands for Not a Damn Chance Burger, if you were wondering) has more restaurants than menu items, so whether you walk into its location in New York City or Charlotte, North Carolina, you'll only see these options: NADC Burger, Kids Burger, and fries obviously. The fries do come with a signature chipotle ketchup, and you can also make them "Beast Mode" by adding a variety of toppings. (Milkshakes and cookies are available for dessert, so there are technically more than three items, but you get the idea.)