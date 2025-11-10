The No-Nonsense Burger Joint With Just 3 Options On Its Menu
When you walk into a restaurant, you most likely expect a decent-sized menu with plenty of options. Sometimes, however, a large menu means a restaurant doesn't have a focus or doesn't cook everything fresh. Of course, that's not always the case, but when an eatery has very limited selections, it's probably because those dishes are solid. Case in point: NADC Burger, which only has three main items on its menu.
NADC Burger (which stands for Not a Damn Chance Burger, if you were wondering) has more restaurants than menu items, so whether you walk into its location in New York City or Charlotte, North Carolina, you'll only see these options: NADC Burger, Kids Burger, and fries obviously. The fries do come with a signature chipotle ketchup, and you can also make them "Beast Mode" by adding a variety of toppings. (Milkshakes and cookies are available for dessert, so there are technically more than three items, but you get the idea.)
NADC Burger's three menu items and how it all started
The main dish on the limited menu is the NADC Burger, which sounds pretty delicious. To start, NADC Burger only uses Wagyu beef, known for its marbling that results in unparalleled tenderness. In addition to double Wagyu patties, the burger also features American cheese, secret sauce, onions, pickles, and jalapeños for $16. The Kids Burger has one patty and cheese for $8. Then, there are the fries, priced at $5, which come with chipotle peppered ketchup. Elevate the side dish and order Beast Mode Fries, topped with cheese, pickles, jalapeños, special sauce, and seasoning.
NADC Burger was started by Neen Williams, a professional skateboarder who also has a NADC spice and seasoning line, and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. According to the chain's website, burgers were the pair's favorite snack after skateboarding sessions. Their quest to create the perfect cheeseburger eventually led to the start of NADC Burger and its first location in Austin, Texas, in 2022. Today, NADC Burger operates nine locations across Texas, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and North Carolina. If reading this makes you hungry but you don't have a NADC Burger nearby, here are the best burgers in every state to try instead, including a Wagyu burger at 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City.