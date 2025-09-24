This Is Hands Down The Best Burger In Every US State
A good burger isn't hard to find, but a burger that can be called the best is more elusive. No matter where you reside in the U.S., you won't have to hunt for that ultimate, top tier hunk of grilled beef. Whether a hidden gem or a longtime community staple, we've tracked down the very best burger in each state. You may be surprised to see that not all the best burgers come from an actual burger joint or high-brow restaurant.
We've scoured the internet's review archives and discussion forums for valuable burger opinions. We weighed hundreds of reviews against our own experiences as burger lovers to decide which burgers around the country come out on the very top (please see the methodology slide at the end for more information). These chosen burgers are some of the juiciest, most flavorful burgers available to dine on in the U.S. From food trucks and burger stands to breweries, butcheries, and inns, here are the best burgers in each state.
Alabama: Cheeseburger at J&J Grocery and Deli
A burger is an everyman meal, and some of the best come with no frills. Just outside of Birmingham is J&J Grocery and Deli, an inconspicuous convenience store that houses one heck of a grilled cheeseburger. According to those locals, it's a semi-secret, but revered spot to get a burger that hits just right.
(205) 425-6760
8169 Dickey Springs Rd, Bessemer, AL 35022
Alaska: Cheeseburger at Pucker Wilson's
Pucker Wilson's is a burger joint on wheels, and the food truck is permanently parked in Juneau. Pucker Wilson's serves up some spectacularly large and juicy burgers. The cheeseburger is on the regular menu, but it regularly has epic special burgers. One 5-star review called the burgers "strange, but amazing" and we think this highly rated burger joint is one of the most memorable in Alaska.
Multiple locations
Arizona: Sliders at Chicago Hamburger Company
Phoenix is home to the best burger in Arizona, in the form of Chicago Hamburger Company's sliders. Small and mighty, these sliders are reminiscent of a delicious White Castle slider, but round. It's not uncommon for regulars to drive over a half an hour to enjoy a burger here, and with a price tag of under $8 for a trio, we can't blame them.
(602) 955-4137
3749 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arkansas: Bleu Moon Burger at Hugo's
Located in a Fayetteville basement, Hugo's is a great spot to hang out and enjoy one heck of a burger and beer combo. The restaurant is a long-standing staple with locals and a go-to for burgers, its Bleu Moon being one of the tastiest on the menu –– add bacon for an extra kick of flavor!
(479) 521-7585
25 1/2 N Block Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
California: Double cheeseburger at Gott's Roadside
Stand aside In-N-Out, California has another burger chain that has stolen hearts on the West Coast. You need both hands to count the Gott's Roadside locations that are scattered around the Golden State, and burger lovers should snag the double cheeseburger when visiting one. These burgers are drool-worthy, and the roadside restaurant is quickly becoming a favorite, must-eat burger spot.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Bison Burger at Mountain Sun Pubs & Breweries
The four locations of Mountain Sun may not be strictly burger joints, but they do have a stellar, very in demand burger. The Bison Burger comes with a stout BBQ sauce, the perfect touch for a brewery slinging burgers. As a bonus, happy hour includes a burger and fry special.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: House Burger at Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet
Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet in New Britain is the perfect mix between food made with care and a laid-back food stand. You order here at a counter, but the lack of table service doesn't take away from the greatness of the burgers. The House Burger is a basic burger, but it can be customized any way you'd like, and customers agreed that they very much do like this loaded sandwich.
(860) 259-6930
61 Glen St, New Britain, CT 06051
Delaware: Signature burger at Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery, and Wine Bar
Far from being a burger joint, Wilmington's Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery, and Wine Bar has a single burger on its menu. One burger is all it needs though, because the Signature Burger here comes with candied bacon, special sauce, and grilled sweet onions among the toppings. Locals may not like us spoiling this hidden burger gem, but it's a secret worth sharing.
(302) 303-7676
1601 Concord Pike Suite 77/79, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: Grilled Onion Burger at Burger Robs
Burger Robs is a food truck turned brick and mortar burger joint with a near-perfect 5 star average on all major review platforms. All of the burgers get seemingly constant high praise at this Titusville restaurant, but it's the Grilled Onion Burger that we're granting the highest honor. It's customizable, but the menu version of the burger can hardly be beat.
311 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796
Georgia: The Original at H&F Burger
As one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite Southern restaurants, the iconic chef raved about the burger when it was limited at Holeman & Finch Public House. The burger was so popular that it deserved its own spinoff restaurant. Though there are more burger variations now, it's "The Original" burger that patrons are still lauding.
(404) 355-3762
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Hawaii: O.P. Style burger at Boarded Up by Chubbies Burgers
Chubbies Burgers was once a staple on the island of Honolulu, but its closed doors opened another just down the road with its offspring burger joint Boarded Up. It's just as beloved as its predecessor, and the O.P. Style Burger comes with hot pickles made in house. According to patrons, a simple burger is worth even an hour's wait.
(808) 291-7867
1108 12th Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Double cheeseburger at Hit List
Hit List, located right outside of Boise in Garden City, is the place to go for burgers in Idaho if you want to know there is some serious tender love and care being put into your food. The burger patties here are ground in house and made from locally sourced beef. The effort shows, and the double cheeseburger is a substantial burger that hits from the very first bite.
(986) 200-4422
5163 N Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714
Illinois: L. St. Smash at Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern
Chicago has one of the best food scenes in the country, and there's one burger spot that stands out among the crowd here. Actually, Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern only has one burger on the menu, and it's lauded as the best in the city. The L. St. Smash has a delicious sauce, a substantial burger patty, an amazingly juicy texture, and is housed in a vibey tavern.
(773) 799-8093
2345 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Cheeseburger at The Workingman's Friend
In a world of try-hard burgers, sometimes the no-frills burger takes the crown. At The Workingman's Friend in Indianapolis, the freshly made cheeseburger does all the heavy lifting without much fuss. Patrons claim this place has been family owned for 100 years, making these "legendary" smash burgers a pillar of the community.
facebook.com/p/The-Workingmans-Friend
(317) 636-2067
234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa: The Foundation at Flight Bar & Grille
Huxley is home to Flight Bar & Grille, a classy bar that creates an award winning burger. Considered the best burger in Iowa by many, The Foundation is a carefully crafted double smash burger made from Midwest beef. With a crispy crust and a juicy center, this burger has the perfect combinations of textures and flavors.
931 N US Hwy 69, Huxley, IA 50124
Kansas: Cheeseburger at Smitty's Carry Out
A little burger stand in Kingman is home to the best burger in Kansas. Smitty's Carry Out offers large burgers to hungry patrons, with many saying that even during busy hours the burger is worth waiting around for. One reviewer calls the cheeseburgers here "freakishly good," and others make a point to detour here when traveling.
facebook.com/people/Smittys-Carry-Out
(620) 532-1883
233 E D Ave, Kingman, KS 67068
Kentucky: Double cheeseburger at Dovie's
Sometimes the best burger isn't found in the bigger cities, but hidden away in small towns. The best Kentucky burger can be found at Dovie's in Tompkinsville, where the double cheeseburger reigns supreme. You can get your burger smashed ("squeezed") or not, and it comes at a jaw-dropping price of under $5.
facebook.com/p/Dovies-Restaurant
(270) 487-0696
107 W 4th St, Tompkinsville, KY 42167
Louisiana: The burger at The Overpass Merchant
Louisiana is known for its eclectic and interesting food scene, and the best burger can be found in an equally intriguing spot. The Overpass Merchant in Baton Rouge is located right under an overpass, but surprisingly serves up some gourmet eats. The burger is a juicy one, and a favorite for locals and foodies.
(225) 508-4737
2904 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Maine: Seven Napkin Burger at Owls Head General Store
Some of the best burgers are found in unexpected places, and Owls Head General Store in Owls Head grills up a particularly messy burger. The Seven Napkins Burger is aptly named, as it is dripping with juices and sauce. It's worth the extra effort and mess eating it, though, and it was awarded best burger in the state by Food Network.
(207) 466-9046
2 S Shore Dr, Owls Head, ME 04854
Maryland: Cheeseburger at John Brown General & Butchery
It shouldn't come as a surprise that a butchery would have the best burger in the state, and the hybrid establishment John Brown General & Butchery has just that. The Cockeysville business grills up wildly flavorful burgers right alongside its fresh beef grocery offerings. This is a refreshingly transparent look into the quality of beef used.
(410) 891-8549
13501 Falls Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Massachusetts: The Sin Burger at Blue Ox
The Blue Ox in Lynn, Massachusetts only has two burgers on the menu, but its "Sin" Burger has won a slew of awards. It won Boston Magazine's "Battle of the Burger" three years in a row. The "Sin" Burger comes topped with the usual suspects, plus truffle oil and smoked bacon. What looks like a normal bacon cheeseburger is packed with savory flavors, and it's regularly recommended, even referred to as the best customers have eaten.
(781) 780-5722
191 Oxford St, Lynn, MA 01901
Michigan: Cheeseburger at Clyde's Drive-In
A humble drive-in burger joint right between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron in St. Ignace is home to one of the best cheeseburgers in Michigan. Clyde's Drive-In's cheeseburger is worth an out-of-the-way drive for a lot of customers, and the simple burgers hit the mark on flavor and level of juiciness. Those with a big appetite should try the "Big C" with cheese, which holds a ¾-pound patty.
facebook.com/p/Clydes-Drive-In-Saint-Ignace
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Stuffed burgers at Dan's Bar & Grill
The best burgers in Minnesota are for foodies with big mouths, as Dan's Bar & Grill has a whole list of stuffed burgers with interesting flavor combinations. Each of these burgers is a mammoth of a meat stack, but the unique recipes are worth the extra effort. Try the Cream Cheese Wonton or Poutine burger for an excellent hybrid meal.
(651) 437-5844
8485 240th St E, Hampton, MN 55031
Mississippi: Smash burger at Neon Pig
We love butcher shops for some high-quality burgers, and Neon Pig in Tupelo, Mississippi serves up award-winning burgers. The smash burger here was named the best burger in America around a decade ago, and the burger's well-earned hype never really died down. Paired with the house-made fries, this hand-ground burger may be one of the freshest you've ever eaten.
(662) 269-2533
1203 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38804
Missouri: Double cheeseburger at Cosmo Burger
Pickle lovers will want to head over to Cosmo Burger in Kansas City for the best burger experience in the city. The double cheeseburger here is smashburger style and comes topped with house-made pickles. Dripping with flavor, burgers here have at least a 4.5 star rating on all platforms.
Multiple locations
Montana: The I'm Your Huckleberry at The Burger Dive
The ranches of Montana are home to some serious beef, and The Burger Dive in Billings is home to an award-winning burger, the "I'm Your Huckleberry." Featuring goat cheese, bacon, and Huckleberry Hatch chili sauce among other additions, this burger has won the Burger Champion award at the World Food Championships. The burger also features a delicious locally made bun.
(406) 281-8292
114 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Cheeseburger at Bob's Bar & Grill
The attractiveness of a burger does not equate to how good it actually tastes, as shown by Bob's Bar & Grill's cheeseburger. This burger isn't much of a looker, but the grilled onions, messy cheese, and heaping grilled patty are all signs of a delicious sandwich. This burger is a major win for those with an appreciation for true dives –– and make sure to bring cash!
(402) 945-2995
5205 Main St, Ponca, NE 68770
Nevada: The Luger Burger at Peter Luger Steak House
The Luger Burger at Caesars Palace's Peter Luger Steak House in Las Vegas is so good it looks fake, but it's very real. Though it is reportedly only available during lunch, this burger makes it worth heading to the Vegas strip while the sun is still out. According to a fan on Reddit, this high-end steakhouse uses steak trimmings for its ground beef, and the elevated status is evident in the taste.
(702) 731-7267
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: The Humble Ken Burger at Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen
From the name alone, Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen gives off the impression that you can expect simplistic dishes. Burger lovers know that sometimes the most basic burger can be the greatest, though, and the Milford restaurant's Humble Ken Burger is just that. Consisting of just a toasted bun and fresh beef, this burger gets lots of love from the locals. If basic isn't your thing, add all the toppings you want.
(603) 672-9130
237 South St, Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: Cheeseburger sliders at White Manna Hamburgers
Even the best store-bought sliders have nothing on what this little Hackensack restaurant can do. White Manna Hamburgers is the most endearing, classic roadside diner with some killer cheeseburger sliders, which have been featured on various chef-led food programs over the years. Made with fresh lean beef, grilled onions, and cheese, the simple mini burgers are must-eats for many locals.
358 River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
New Mexico: The Mad Chile Burger at The Mine Shaft Tavern & Cantina
While in New Mexico, try a hatch chile burger at The Mine Shaft Tavern & Cantina. Made with a choice of three premium meats, the Mad Chile Burger at this Madrid restaurant and inn is known as the best green hatch chile burger in New Mexico. Hatch chile comes in various spice levels, but this burger isn't too spicy and comes with lots of local recommendations.
(505) 473-0743
2846 NM-14, Madrid, NM 87010
New York: Double Wagyu Burger at 4 Charles Prime Rib
New York City is known for its loads of great food spots, but when it comes to burgers, 4 Charles Prime Rib takes the crown. Foodies say the burger here is mind-blowing, which is what 10 ounces of wagyu beef will do to you. It may be hard to get a reservation here, but the mouthwatering near-$40 burger is worth both the wait and price.
(212) 561-5992
4 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: The Cardinal Burger at The Cardinal
The Cardinal in Boone, North Carolina makes every menu item fresh in-house, including a burger that can come single, double, or triple stacked. The Cardinal Burger is a simple, tasty meal for those just passing through and gourmet enough for a wedding. With well over 1,000 Google reviews and a 4.6 star rating, The Cardinal is a solid spot for burger lovers to visit.
828-355-9600
1711 NC-105, Boone, NC 28607
North Dakota: The Peach Be With You burger at 84 Italian Steakhouse
Fargo, North Dakota puts on a serious burger competition called the Burger Royale, and 84 Italian Steakhouse won with its Peach Be With You burger in 2025. The win is well deserved, as the creative flavor profile mashes smoked peaches and grilled beef in an unexpected, but satisfying way. Bourbon, jalapeños, and basil are all worked into the burger as well for an incredibly flavor-packed sandwich.
(701) 271-7717
201 5th St N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: The Thurman Burger at The Thurman Cafe
Smashburgers may be all the rage, but there's still a place for the thick, juicy burgers that meat lovers dream about. The Thurman Cafe in Columbus, Ohio boasts such a burger, and thousands of Google and Yelp reviews praise The Thurman Burger as one of the best thick burgers around. Each burger is 12 ounces and comes oozing with melted cheese.
(614) 443-1570
183 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Oklahoma: Single with cheese at Patty Wagon
Many may focus on the patty when it comes to crafting the perfect burger, but the bun and toppings can be just as important. Patty Wagon in Oklahoma City is a triple threat, with a killer patty, fresh and locally sourced ingredients, and a showstopping grilled bun. Even the signature sauces are made in house, making something as simple as a single with cheese one fine burger.
(405) 917-1711
3600 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Oregon: The Double, Double at Tulip Shop Tavern
Portland, Oregon is known for creativity, and Tulip Shop Tavern is a trendy bar that rocks the smashburger. The Double, Double here has double the meat and cheese, so double the goodness that all the stellar reviews rave about. Head here for a late night bite, and you'll grab your Double, Double for $3 off.
503-206-8483
825 N Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Double cheeseburger at Charlie's Hamburgers
Fresh ground beef and a toasted bun is a match made in burger heaven, slap on some cheese and Charlie's Hamburgers in Folsom offers up the best greasy burger in Pennsylvania. The diner style burger joint's double cheeseburger is an ideal ratio of meat, cheese, and bun. Reviews laud this burger as simple, yet juicy and flavorful.
(610) 461-4228
237 E Macdade Blvd, Folsom, PA 19033
Rhode Island: The Dream Burger at There, There
There's a reason why There, There has a menu item called the Dream Burger, and that's because once you eat it, it'll be in your dreams. The Providence burger joint is hyped up, but according to locals, the burger makes the hype well worth it. Onion jam, two beef patties, and a pile of shredded lettuce are a few standout elements of this to-die-for burger.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: The Charburger at Higher Ground Char House
Burgers at Higher Ground Char House are charbroiled to order and made from prime Black Angus ground chuck. This gives the burger a smoky flavor and mouthfeel, and the Charburger here comes highly recommended by reviewers. This is a seemingly basic burger with classic standby toppings, which allows the flavor of the meat to shine.
(803) 575-8470
211 Chapin Rd, Chapin, SC 29036
South Dakota: Cheeseburger at Nick's Hamburger Shop
Hole-in-the-wall restaurants can be some of the best places to get burgers, and Nick's Hamburger Shop is a long established gem that happens to specialize in the American staple. The basic cheeseburger here looks at face value to be your run-of-the-mill burger you'd get at any decent cookout. Yet, the cheeseburgers here have been lifelong favorites for some locals.
(605) 692-4324
427 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee: Cheeseburger at Bare Bones Butcher
Tennessee loves a good burger, and one of the best places to get one in the state is a butcher shop. Bare Bones Butcher is a butchery and restaurant hybrid where you can get a drool-worthy cheeseburger. Two dripping beef patties with cheese make up a burger that has stellar reviews across platforms.
(615) 730-9808
906 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Texas: L&L Burger at LeRoy and Lewis BBQ
Do yourself a favor and avoid looking at this place's socials unless you can actually make it there in person, because you can almost taste the food through your screen. The L&L Burger at LeRoy and Lewis BBQ is a meat lover's dream, as the brisket burger is seasoned and grilled to perfection. The burger here is treated like a slab of brisket and comes highly recommended from locals and visitors alike.
(512) 945-9882
5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Utah: The Gonburger at Hi-Mountain Burgers
The best burger in Utah comes with a side of beautiful scenery at Hi-Mountain Burgers. The area around the restaurant is gorgeous, and its interior is like a carefully curated retro thrift shop, which is peculiar for a burger joint. The Gonburger here is made up of approximately ⅓ pound of freshly ground beef and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring, and a mix of sauces.
(435) 783-4466
40 N Main St, Kamas, UT 84036
Vermont: Cheeseburger at Broken Hearts
Broken Hearts is a small, trendy burger joint in the tiny town of Fairlee, Vermont, but the burgers are anything but low impact. While no menu is posted online, the cheeseburger is a staple of the restaurant and it comes highly recommended from those passing through and Vermont residents. Some reviewers claim the burgers here are the best in the state, and we agree.
192 Main St, Fairlee, VT 05045
Virginia: The Cavern Burger at Spelunker's Drive-Thru
Despite Virginia having a handful of larger cities with thriving restaurant scenes, the small town of Front Royal claims the best burger joint in the state. Spelunker's Drive-Thru is a burger and frozen custard establishment with a cave theme, and the Cavern Burger has people from surrounding towns making the drive to enjoy. Add bacon and cheese to the Cavern burger for an even more substantial experience.
(540) 631-0300
116 South St, Front Royal, VA 22630
Washington: The OG Mission Burger at Mission Burgers & Chicken
If you're looking for a fresh smashburger in Washington state, Wenatchee's Mission Burgers & Chicken is where you need to go. Reviewers claim most of the burger elements are made and prepared in house from the chef owner's own team. The house-made bomber pickles paired with fresh pressed beef is a win, and is a steal at under $10 for the OG Mission Burger.
(509) 665-3622
900 S Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801
West Virginia: Cheeseburger at Fernbank Public House
Fernbank Public House is a tiny, semi-upscale restaurant in Charleston that makes a killer burger. Made with duck fat, the cheeseburger here is packed with flavor and comes oozing with cheese. The burger is regularly lauded as the best and is very much worth making it up the mountain to get to.
facebook.com/p/Fernbank-Public-House
(304) 346-9935
1034 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314
Wisconsin: The All American Burger at Pickles Bar & Grill
Winner of Wisconsin's Beef Council's Best Burger competition, Pickles Bar & Grill has proven it can throw down a mean burger. The All American Burger sometimes comes with a long wait, as people rush to try the burgers here, but it's well worth it. This burger oozes melted cheese and comes topped with a small stack of speared pickle chips.
pickles-bar-grill-llc.restaurants-world.com
(715) 358-5738
5507 Co Rd Y, Hazelhurst, WI 54531
Wyoming: The Cowboy Joe Burger at Born in a Barn
Once featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Food Network's Guy Fieri, this Laramie American food spot is the place to go for a good burger. Known for its burgers and wings, Born in a Barn features a stellar bacon burger. The Cowboy Joe consists of an onion smashed burger patty and is topped with bacon, cheese, candied jalapeños, and a tangy mustard sauce.
(307) 460-3604
100 E Ivinson St, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
To curate this list we scoured the internet for local opinions and reviews, as well as professional chef opinions. Some burgers on this list are award-winning or have been featured on popular chef-centric TV shows. Others were chosen thanks to the everyday people who come to a burger joint for a meal and walk away with a burger-based culinary experience.
On rare occasions, we used our own burger eating opinions to weigh in on some of the best burgers we've ever experienced. In these instances, we backed our foodie opinions up with cold hard reviews from locals and tourists alike.
As a starting point, this list was based around restaurants that deliver a stellar burger. Once we locked down which establishments to feature, we scoured the burger offerings at each joint for the very best one. Often this was one of the basic burgers or cheeseburgers on offer. Sometimes, though, one burger in particular would stand strongly on its own, deserving of the best burger crown.