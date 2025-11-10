The Forgotten Canned BBQ From The 1960s You Can't Buy Anymore

While some discontinued canned foods you'll never eat again may be worth mourning, this is not the case for every gone-but-not-forgotten vintage offering. Some old-school canned products attempted to be convenient at the cost of quality, which might have been the case with Armour Star's Ribs in a Can. When it comes to the best way to cook ribs, slow and steady wins the race. Sure, canned ribs are quicker, but is it worth the tradeoff when it comes to merit?

In the early 1960s, Armour Star went a long way in terms of making its product at least sound appetizing. One print ad claimed Armour Star's ribs were made from "specially selected, specially cut" meat. These canned ribs came hickory-smoked and slathered in a barbecue sauce made from, according to the ad, "nine special ingredients," which included "six worldly spices," but none of these ingredients are explicitly named. To serve Armour Star's Ribs in a Can, all you needed to do was heat it up.

Armour Star's ad did, however, include a caveat that might have turned potential buyers off: "If you are looking for the cheapest ribs, forget ours." Yes, that's right; while canned foods are often thought of as the cheaper, simpler option, this was apparently not the case with Armour Star's bygone, mid-century novelty.