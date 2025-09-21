15 Groceries Likely To Increase In Price This Fall

It's not your imagination; a trip to the grocery store is costing you more these days. It doesn't matter where you are — everything from produce to snacks to condiments have gone up in price this year. Even prices on some Costco items have doubled over the past few years. According to the Consumer Price Index, the overall cost for groceries has increased 2.7% over the past 12 months, with groceries in every category costing more today than they did this time last August.

In a recent survey from AP NORC, 86% of Americans say that they are feeling stressed over rising food costs and are making changes to what food and how much they buy at the store. And it appears that we're not yet done with the hits to our collective wallet. Farmers, manufacturers and economists all agree that prices on certain items are probably going to keep rising. A combination of factors is to blame, including U.S. tariffs on imported goods, bad weather and climate shifts, and labor shortages. We've taken a look at the trends in food costs and here are the 15 groceries we think are likely to increase in price this fall.