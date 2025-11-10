The Ingredient That Takes Emeril Lagasse's Chicken Noodle Soup To The Next Level
Found in various forms in many cultures across the globe, chicken noodle soup is the ultimate comfort food. Although many have a coveted family recipe, it's often worth looking to the food world's brightest minds and sharpest palates to step up your flavor game. Among this group is legendary New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse, who has a unique addition to make this classic taste even better: button mushrooms.
Lagasse has publicly cooked this cornerstone dish in various capacities, with the addition of mushrooms standing out compared to many other iterations. After making a batch of homemade broth with chicken, chopped carrots, chopped celery, and herbs, Lagasse's recipe calls for cooking the quartered mushrooms in oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. This browning process helps build a robust, savory earthiness. Lagasse then adds diced onions, sliced carrots, and diced celery, cooking until soft. Butter, the chicken and strained broth, and seasonings are added to the stockpot along with vermicelli noodles and simmered.
Button mushrooms, also known as white mushrooms, are a versatile, affordable choice found in most grocery store produce sections. They're by far the most commonly consumed mushrooms in the country, in part because their mild flavor can both complement and take on the other flavors in a dish. For those wondering about the difference between button mushrooms and portobellos, don't overthink it. They're actually the same species harvested at different stages of development.
Alternative mushrooms and extra enhancements for your next soup
Although Emeril Lagasse opts for everyday button mushrooms, it's possible to substitute many others, depending on what you have on hand. For example, shiitake mushrooms bring a similar earthy flavor with a chewier, softer texture, while chanterelle mushrooms offer a meaty bite with a fruitier, more peppery taste.
This isn't the only expert tip that can make your chicken noodle soup restaurant worthy. Consider adding a dash of fish sauce for extra savory, umami flavor; using homemade broth (as in Emeril's recipe); and combining the right mix of dark and white meat chicken.
To be sure, adding them to your chicken noodle soup might not be the most common way to cook with mushrooms. Still, there's no denying the benefits they can provide to this iconic dish, whether you're looking for comfort food while sick or simply need a dose of warm, hearty goodness. Just follow Emeril's process for best results, and you'll end up with a soup that will surely earn one of his trademark "BAMs!"