The Ingredient That Takes Emeril Lagasse's Chicken Noodle Soup To The Next Level

Found in various forms in many cultures across the globe, chicken noodle soup is the ultimate comfort food. Although many have a coveted family recipe, it's often worth looking to the food world's brightest minds and sharpest palates to step up your flavor game. Among this group is legendary New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse, who has a unique addition to make this classic taste even better: button mushrooms.

Lagasse has publicly cooked this cornerstone dish in various capacities, with the addition of mushrooms standing out compared to many other iterations. After making a batch of homemade broth with chicken, chopped carrots, chopped celery, and herbs, Lagasse's recipe calls for cooking the quartered mushrooms in oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. This browning process helps build a robust, savory earthiness. Lagasse then adds diced onions, sliced carrots, and diced celery, cooking until soft. Butter, the chicken and strained broth, and seasonings are added to the stockpot along with vermicelli noodles and simmered.

Button mushrooms, also known as white mushrooms, are a versatile, affordable choice found in most grocery store produce sections. They're by far the most commonly consumed mushrooms in the country, in part because their mild flavor can both complement and take on the other flavors in a dish. For those wondering about the difference between button mushrooms and portobellos, don't overthink it. They're actually the same species harvested at different stages of development.