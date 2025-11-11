This Mexican-Style Chain With Midwest Roots Is Expanding Quickly (It's Not Taco Bell)

When it comes to fast-casual Mexican-inspired chains, Taco Bell and Chipotle dominate, but a newer-to-the-scene establishment serving up creative tacos, queso-heavy appetizers, and margaritas has its sights set on expansion. Meet Condado Tacos, a modern sit-down chain that started in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014, and has since grown to over 50 locations. It has more openings in the works, so it's one of the Mexican fast-casual chains you'll be seeing a lot more of.

While half of its locations are in Ohio, Condado now operates across 10 states throughout the Midwest and East Coast, and it has already popped up in cities like Nashville, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Charlotte. It has yet to open a location on the West Coast, which is why foodies in the region may not be familiar with Condado.

The concept is more elevated fast-casual – it doesn't offer drive-thru service or the quick in-and-out dining experience of Taco Bell and other fast food taco spots. It's a cool, laid-back taco joint that invites customers to stay and enjoy the atmosphere and craft cocktails. Each location features colorful murals painted by local artists, giving Condado a distinct, neighborhood feel rather than a copy-and-paste chain vibe.