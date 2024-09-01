Mexican Chain Restaurants You're About To See Everywhere

Taco Bell helped to spread America's love of tacos, getting its start in California in the 1960s. Since then, Mexican ingredients and Tex-Mex cuisine have become increasingly popular in the U.S. Indeed, salsa consistently outsells ketchup in America and has been doing so since 1992. In the past few years, Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants have seen even more growth and are projected to continue this upward trend.

Although there seem to be Taco Bell and Chipotle locations on just about every corner, there are plenty of up-and-coming brands poised to make their entrance into the nationwide market. These fast food and fast-casual restaurants may offer traditional Mexican food or Tex-Mex, or they may have unique combinations of flavors from other cultures, but the trends for most of them are similar: made-from-scratch ingredients prepared on-site with convenient ordering and fast delivery.

Mashed has done some digging to find Mexican chain restaurants that we predict are about to stop cropping up everywhere. Some of the following restaurants have humble beginnings as taco trucks, while many have their roots in Texas. From franchises to multi-unit deals, read on to see the following restaurants that are ready for some major expansion.