We Asked Travel Experts Their Favorite Food Cities In America

Darren Burn is the founder and CEO of Out of Office and Travel Gay, and he named two favorite food cities on opposite coasts. "I'd highlight two that give you completely different experiences: Honolulu and Miami," he said. The Aloha State may not get the same culinary credit as Miami, but as Burn explained, "With Hawaii, it's the ingredients — you simply cannot get that quality of seafood, those tropical fruits, that volcanic soil anywhere on the mainland. The food tastes different because it comes from a completely distinct ecosystem — assuming it hasn't been imported, of course." Those traveling through Honolulu must try a poke bowl, which Burn described as "next level" for its simple, fresh, and nutritionally rich ingredients. He also cited Polynesian-Hawaiian fusion as an exciting combination. This might include specific dishes like poi (a thick paste made from taro root), laulau (pork wrapped in leaves and steamed underground), and SPAM musubi.Even McDonald's in Hawaii is influenced by these regional specialties.

Burn is a personal fan of Miami because "The high-end scene there rivals New York or San Francisco, but with this distinct Latin American and Cuban influence that makes it feel entirely unique." Here, take advantage of the opportunity to try Cuban, Peruvian, Colombian, and Caribbean influences that combine in a way that's difficult to replicate elsewhere.

When traveling in a new city, Burn evaluates the food scene by looking for: "Something unique to the destinations, like the multicultural dynamic you find in Miami, for example. Buzz is important too — it's great to dine in an environment where there are lots of interesting people and conversations happening."