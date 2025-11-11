The Best Mexican Foods To Buy At Dollar Tree, According To Reviews
Just because you're grocery shopping on a budget, it doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality products. Dollar Tree is the perfect place to stop for a wide range of kitchen staples at an affordable price. From specifics like Thanksgiving must-haves to frozen veggies to even kitchen gadgets, this national chain really has a little bit of everything. And alongside grocery items, you'll also find school supplies, toys, holiday decor, and personal hygiene items, making it truly a one-stop shop.
And when it comes specifically to groceries, they don't just have basics; you also can find specific ingredients among the aisles to make authentic Mexican recipes to make every day a fiesta. Whether you need simple items like tortillas or beans that can be transformed for a wide range of meals or want a savory or sweet treat to complement your favorite dish, Dollar Tree has you covered. Read on to discover the best Mexican foods to buy at this dollar store, according to reviews.
Brown's Best pinto beans
Brown's Best pinto beans have a 4.7-star rating on Dollar Tree's website, making them one of the top-ranking foods of any cuisine type. For just $1.25, the dried beans offer 13 servings, making them ideal for an array of recipes like refried beans or classic Mexican dishes like frijoles charros or chili con carne.
"I've bought these multiple times at Dollar Tree. They are a great buy," said one 5-star review. "The beans are always clean, no debris or rocks, and excellent quality. I had never cooked pinto beans before and I love their recipe for quick soaking," the reviewer added.
Though the dried beans require a little more prep than canned beans, it also makes them more affordable. Before you need them, soak the beans overnight in cool water or use the quick-soak method, which involves covering the beans in boiling water for about an hour. Once they're rehydrated, they're ready to use as you would canned beans.
Eat Regal Gourmet cilantro and lime rice
Rice is the foundation of many Mexican meals, serving as a side dish or a key ingredient in meals like an arroz con pollo recipe or burritos. To cut down on prep time, consider picking up Eat Regal Gourmet's cilantro and lime ready-to-eat rice next time you're at Dollar Tree. This precooked rice just needs 90 seconds in the microwave before it's ready to go, so it's a fast and affordable addition to your weekly grocery list.
While Eat Regal Gourmet makes other rice flavors — including unflavored varieties — this cilantro and lime variety is a crowd-favorite among Dollar Tree shoppers. "Flavor is excellent and it's not filled with preservatives and chemicals," said one reviewer. Another added, "You can't get a better deal. The rice is delicious. [Other places have] nothing on Regal rices ... I have tried all the varieties, veg, Spanish, and jasmine. All need to be a staple in your pantry."
And you can't beat Dollar Tree's pricing of this product. These packs are available for just $1.25, while other retailers like Amazon have a six-pack listed for nearly $14 dollars (or nearly $1 more per packet).
Del Barrio corn tortillas
Tacos are a staple in Mexican cuisine — and no ingredient is more crucial in making tacos than the tortilla. Dollar Tree is serving up a 20-pack of Del Barrio corn tortillas for just $1.25.
Corn tortillas, traditionally used in Southern Mexican cuisine, have been a part of Mexico's culinary history for thousands of years. Used to make tortilla chips, tacos, enchiladas, and flautas (and the best option for crunchy quesadillas), corn tortillas have a nutty, earthy flavor that beautifully complements other classic Mexican flavors like tomato salsas, roasted meats like al pastor, or the creaminess of avocado.
The Del Barrio corn tortillas are a fan-favorite, with all 5-star reviews on the Dollar Tree website. The chain also carries Del Barrio's flour tortillas, though that product is not as highly reviewed as its corn counterpart — but it is still a good option for those looking for an affordable pantry staple.
El Sabroso Original Salsitas spicy salsa tortilla rounds
These tasty chips are perfect for eating on their own, pairing with dips, or serving as a side with your favorite meals. With nearly all 5-star reviews on the Dollar Tree website, it's clear the El Sabroso Original Salsitas spicy salsa tortilla rounds are a crowd favorite thanks to the powerful flavor and spicy kick.
Flavored with salsa seasoning, the chips are light and crunchy. The taste of tomato, avocado, jalapeño, and spices make them ideal for eating with fresh or jarred salsas, guacamole, or queso. They're also a delicious option for scooping burrito bowls, pairing with tacos or quesadillas, or adding atop chicken tortilla soup — you really can't go wrong.
"These are the best chips ever! So good, I emailed the company to see if I could buy in bulk," said one reviewer. Other brands like Amazon sell the same chips, with more customers adding their praise. "Fell in love with these chips years ago because of the salsa flavor; and haven't been able to find them lately. So glad I found them on here. Loving every bag!!" said one 5-star review. Customers' only real complaint? These chips seem to be so popular that stores run out before they can get their hands on a bag.
La Sierra Premium refried pinto beans
Refried beans are not only delicious, but they're nutritious too. One serving of these $1.25 per-can beans has 14% of your daily fiber and 6 grams of protein, with 0 saturated or trans fat, no cholesterol, and 0 grams of added sugar. The beans are rich and creamy, and unlike some refried bean brands, they're also made without lard and are gluten-free. This means they're a viable option for those with dietary restrictions or who are vegan. Perfect for adding into burritos, quesadillas, or turning into a dip, this Dollar Tree item will quickly become a pantry staple.
But not all refried beans are created equal; the La Sierra brand is superior according to many reviewers. "Best tasting beans of any sold in any store. You just have to try them. No joke. They're perfect," said one 5-star review. Another added, "For me, the taste of these refried beans is much tastier than other brands of refried beans."
Goya Sazón seasoning
The Goya Sazón seasoning is a kitchen must-have for many. From professional chefs to at-home cooks, people turn to this seasoning time and time again thanks to its mix of cumin, coriander, and annatto.
The bold spice is the perfect addition to classic Mexican and Caribbean dishes like carne asada, pollo asada, carnitas, or pernil. Though many brands offer a sazón seasoning blend (and it can even be made using spices you have on hand in your pantry), nothing beats the price and convenience of Dollar Tree's Goya Sazón box that offers eight individual packets for just $1.25 (or only 16 cents per pack). But no matter where it's purchased, customers rave about this spice blend. "The OG of seasoning, a must-have in every kitchen," said one reviewer. "What could I possibly say about this, I have used this brand all my life, and will never sway ... [it] makes everything golden and a taste that you cannot duplicate."
Jarritos pineapple soda
Jarritos is a classic Mexican beverage. First invented in Mexico in 1950, the soda was introduced to the United States in the late 1980s. The iconic glass bottles quickly became synonymous with taco meals — so much so that the brand's slogan is: "The official drink of tacos."
Though Jarritos first started with a coffee flavor and then expanded with tamarind and mandarin, the brand now offers 12 different varieties, one of which can be found on the shelves of Dollar Tree: pineapple. The sweet soda has a vibrant pineapple flavor. It's fizzy, refreshing, and ideal for enjoying on its own or with your favorite Mexican dishes.
Though some feel that the soda tastes better out of a glass bottle, you can't beat the Dollar Tree's $1.25 price — especially for the 25.4-ounce size. Another added bonus? This oversized bottle is the perfect amount for sharing.
Methodology
To determine the best Mexican foods to buy at Dollar Tree, we first looked at which items fell into the Mexican food category. By searching for products that are commonly used in Mexican cuisine like tortillas or created in Mexico (like Jarritos) we narrowed down the pool of Dollar Tree's grocery products. From there, we looked to customer reviews to find the most-loved items. By assessing customer sentiment on Dollar Tree's and other retailer's websites, we were able to determine whether certain products were generally well-received and sought-after by customers.