The Best Dollar Tree Thanksgiving Staples To Grab Now

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner for your loved ones is a rewarding experience, but it also comes with its share of stress. This is particularly true where money is concerned, as the holiday can get very expensive. According to a 2024 survey conducted by Lending Tree, the average cost for dinner, drinks, and holiday decor totaled a whopping $431. With rising grocery costs on everyone's mind this holiday season, the prospect of planning a sprawling dinner may seem daunting to many consumers. Fortunately, Dollar Tree has essential grocery staples perfect for Thanksgiving to keep your entertaining budget in check.

We dipped into Dollar Tree's selection of products and found many of the vital components for a holiday feast: mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy mix, side dishes, dessert, and more. When it comes to affordability, Dollar Tree often comes out ahead of other retailers. Virtually everything on our Thanksgiving essentials list retails for $1.25, except for the Thanksgiving decor and Idahoan Buttery Homestyle mashed potatoes, which cost $1.50 each. The Edwards frozen chocolate crème pie is also priced slightly higher at $3 for two slices. With its variety of food options, Dollar Tree helps make a grand Thanksgiving dinner possible, regardless of your budget.