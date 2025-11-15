This Is The Best Chain Restaurant Cornbread, According To Reviews

Cornbread is one of those tasty, home-style treats that seemingly everyone has their own take on. This includes many chain restaurants, which offer options ranging from sweet honey-infused muffins to tantalizingly spicy jalapeno and cheese breads. To find out which one stood out above the rest, we went to the people who'd know best: reviewers. It turns out it's not a Southern company — it's the New York City-area chain Cornbread Soul.

To determine Mashed's rankings of chain restaurant cornbread, we consulted reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, looking not just for flavor and appearance but also consistency across a large number of locations, ensuring the chain was responsible for the quality, not any individual restaurant.

Top honors went to Cornbread Soul, which proudly says on its website that it "obsess[es] over every detail of each meal." The made-from-scratch cornbread is cut into pie-shaped slices and is available in two-, six-, and twelve-piece portions as a side. A slice also comes with each meal, which include classics like fried chicken and fish, ribs, turkey wings, and even oxtail.