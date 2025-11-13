This Mexican-Style Chain With Midwest Roots Is Expanding Quickly
When it comes to fast-casual Mexican-inspired chains, Taco Bell and Chipotle dominate, but a newer-to-the-scene establishment serving up creative tacos, queso-heavy appetizers, and margaritas has its sights set on expansion. Meet Condado Tacos, a modern sit-down chain that started in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014, and has since grown to over 50 locations. It has more openings in the works, so it's one of the Mexican fast-casual chains you'll be seeing a lot more of.
While half of its locations are in Ohio, Condado now operates across 10 states throughout the Midwest and East Coast, and it has already popped up in cities like Nashville, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Charlotte. It has yet to open a location on the West Coast, which is why foodies in the region may not be familiar with Condado.
The concept is more elevated fast-casual – it doesn't offer drive-thru service or the quick in-and-out dining experience of Taco Bell and other fast food taco spots. It's a cool, laid-back taco joint that invites customers to stay and enjoy the atmosphere and craft cocktails. Each location features colorful murals painted by local artists, giving Condado a distinct, neighborhood feel rather than a copy-and-paste chain vibe.
How does Condado differ from Taco Bell and Chipotle?
At first glance, Condado Tacos might seem like a refined Taco Bell or a next-generation Chipotle. While all three chains take inspiration from Mexican cuisine, each offers a distinct experience. Condado sets itself apart with quality ingredients, build-your-own tacos, and craft margaritas featuring a wide variety of tequilas. Naturally, this means Condado has a higher price point, whereas one of Taco Bell's main appeals is how cheap it is.
Chipotle relies heavily on a repetition of base ingredients, serving burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos that are essentially different combinations of typical tortillas, beans, cheese, meat, and toppings. Condado's build-your-own menu functions in much the same way, but the chain incorporates a wider array of flavors. Alongside Mexican staples like carne asada and grilled shrimp, you'll find unexpected options such as smashed tater tots and Thai chili tofu.
For those who prefer a little guidance, Condado offers suggested combinations, from unconventional picks like the Korean BBQ taco to something more classic like The Heater, made with carne asada, jicama and cabbage slaw, and Mexican chimichurri. There's also something for every diet, from vegetarian tacos with plant-based chorizo to protein-packed bowls such as the Loaded Taco Salad and Verde Chicken Bowl. Condado may stray from traditional Mexican cuisine, but it's also a fast-casual, Mexican-style chain that offers more variety and creativity than the competition.