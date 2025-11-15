This Restored 1950s Diner Was Once On Indiana's Most Endangered Buildings List

It's not unusual for old restaurants in America to achieve local fame within their communities because of the food they serve. What's less common is a restaurant that's as notable and recognized for the building as it is for the meals on plates inside. However, that's exactly the case for Oasis Diner in Plainfield, Indiana. The eatery was once named on the state's endangered buildings list — a testament to both its influence and rough condition not so long ago.

The history of Oasis Diner spans more than 70 years. It was 1954 when the building that houses the restaurant was manufactured in New Jersey and then shipped to Indiana. Prefabricated diners were a popular trend of the era, with numerous companies producing standardized units that were sold to restaurateurs around the country. Many of them still exist today.

Oasis Diner passed through various hands over the decades until 2008, when then-owner, Raymond Piercy, had to shut it down due to his ailing health. Two years later, the diner's structural decline landed it on the state's 10 Most Endangered Indiana Buildings list, selected each year by the nonprofit Indiana Landmarks, to highlight what the organization calls "historic places on the brink of extinction and too important to lose."